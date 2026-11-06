👔 Lebanon, TN Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Lebanon’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in retail, logistics, and healthcare. If you’ve got management experience and want to grow, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Not listed (multi-store retail environment)

Not listed (multi-store retail environment) Location: Lebanon, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into a clear path toward General Manager with hands-on training across store operations, sales, and team leadership. Good fit if you have retail or customer service experience and want to run your own store, including hiring, scheduling, and hitting revenue goals.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 1015 Hixson Blvd, Lebanon, TN 37090

Type: Full-time

Salary: $84,000 – $126,000/year + performance bonus & stock eligibility

Lead a large team in a high-volume logistics/retail setting, driving production, quality, and safety while managing staffing and performance. Strong role if you have operations or distribution leadership experience and want big-company benefits, paid education, and clear advancement paths.

Employer: Gentiva Hospice

Location: Lebanon, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run a mid-sized hospice program as an RN leader, overseeing clinical quality, finances, and team development. Ideal if you’re a Registered Nurse with hospice/home health leadership experience and want a mission-driven role with strong benefits and growth support.

If any of these feel close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.