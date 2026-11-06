🚌 Lebanon, TN Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driver Openings

Lebanon is busy and growing, which means more packages, more furniture deliveries, and more steady driving work. If you like being on the road and staying active, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Not listed (showroom-based retailer)

Not listed (showroom-based retailer) Location: Lebanon, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help deliver and pick up furniture, appliances, and electronics while keeping the showroom looking sharp. This role is very active and hands-on, with lots of time on your feet and on the road, plus some customer interaction and basic install/removal work.

Employer: BB BHF Stores, LLC

Location: Lebanon, TN (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00–$19.00 per hour

Drive, deliver, and help set up furniture and home goods for customers. This job offers health, dental, vision, paid time off, and paid training, but you’ll need 3 years of driving experience and be comfortable lifting heavy items (often with a dolly) and working some nights and weekends.

Employer: Cornerstone Delivery Group LLC

Location: Lebanon, TN (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.25 per hour

Join a growing delivery service partner that’s building a new team and offers $22.25/hr, health/dental/vision, PTO, paid training, and bonus and overtime opportunities. No delivery experience needed—just a valid license, ability to lift up to 50 lbs, and a good attitude.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might find a schedule or benefit that fits your life better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.