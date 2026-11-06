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🏭 Lebanon, TN Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings
Lebanon’s plants are busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work, steady hours, and room to grow, these local manufacturing roles are worth a look.
Break Operator
- Employer: FGF Brands
- Location: Lebanon, TN
- Type: Full-time (production / bakery manufacturing)
- Salary: Not listed
Operate and adjust bakery production equipment, keep materials stocked, and help your team hit production goals. FGF Brands offers career growth, health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, discounts, and tuition reimbursement.
Maintenance Technician – 2nd Shift
- Employer: Welch Packaging
- Location: Lebanon, TN
- Type: Full-time (industrial maintenance)
- Salary: Not listed
Keep corrugated packaging machines running by doing preventive maintenance, troubleshooting, and repairs. Good fit if you know mechanical, electrical, hydraulic, and pneumatic systems and like being the go-to problem solver on the floor.
Packer Inspector (Night Shift)
- Employer: Novolex
- Location: Lebanon, TN
- Type: Full-time, nights (6pm–6am)
- Salary: $18.50/hr + $2.00/hr night shift differential, paid weekly
Inspect plastic packaging coming off the line, pack boxes, and keep your station stocked and clean in a fast-paced 12-hour shift environment. Comes with medical, dental, vision, and training/advancement programs.
If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—manufacturing roles in Lebanon tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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