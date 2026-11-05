🚚 Lebanon, TN Supply Chain & Logistics Jobs With Multiple Openings

Lebanon’s logistics scene is busy right now, with big national brands and local employers all moving freight through town. If you like staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Sam's Club

Sam's Club Location: Lebanon, TN (600 Willard Hagan Dr)

Pay: $18.00–$26.00/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums

Type: Full-time (hourly)

Handle incoming shipments, organize the receiving area, and route merchandise to the right spots in the club. This role is great if you like warehouse work with clear processes, strong health, financial, and PTO benefits, and company-paid education through Walmart’s Live Better U program. Forklift certification is required (or you’ll get it within 30 days), and you must be 18+.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Lebanon, TN

Pay: Competitive (rate varies by experience and location)

Competitive (rate varies by experience and location) Type: Part-time, overnight

Unload trucks, stock shelves, and keep the backroom organized while most of the town is asleep. This is a physical, fast-paced job with flexible schedules, health coverage options, 401(k) with company match, tuition assistance, and a 10% associate discount.

Employer: Blue Compass RV

Location: Lebanon, TN

Pay: $16.00–$19.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Keep the RV lot running smoothly by moving and organizing RVs, staging units for display and delivery, and helping with light detailing. This is mostly outdoor, active work with a 5-day work week, medical/vision/dental, 401(k), gas discount, and a clear career path into sales, service, or operations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details (hours, benefits, growth path) make all the difference.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.