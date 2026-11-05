💻 Lebanon, TN IT Hiring Now: Multiple Tech & Data Roles

Lebanon’s tech scene is small but busy, with solid options if you like hardware, data, or hands-on IT work. Here are several local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: DC Army National Guard

DC Army National Guard Location: Lebanon, TN

Type: Part-time (military enlistment required)

Salary: Most non‑prior service candidates earn about $200–$250 per drill weekend (subject to change)

You’ll install, operate, and maintain radios, networks, and other signal gear that keep Guard units connected. This role comes with paid training, tuition assistance, GI Bill, retirement benefits for part‑time service, and potential student loan repayment up to $50,000, plus a clear path to civilian electronics and IT work.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Location: Lebanon, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead data quality and usability work for a Data Science & AI team in healthcare, turning complex clinical and operational data into trusted, easy-to-use datasets. Good fit if you’re strong with metadata, data catalogs, and profiling large datasets, and you like partnering with engineers, data scientists, and clinicians to improve patient-focused decisions.

Employer: CEVA Logistics (FedEx Supply Chain)

(FedEx Supply Chain) Location: Lebanon, TN

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on hardware role where you diagnose, repair, and rebuild tablets, notebooks, desktops, and servers in a warehouse setting. You’ll do everything from part swaps and cosmetic fixes to burn-in testing and logging repairs, with day-one medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, PTO and holiday pay, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings or ways to grow into the role.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.