🏥 Lebanon, TN Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings With Solid Pay

Healthcare hiring around Lebanon, TN is steady, with options for both hands-on patient care and specialized therapy work. Here are several roles worth a look if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy

Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy Location: Lebanon, TN (travel assignment)

Lebanon, TN (travel assignment) Salary: $1,769 per week (40 hours/week)

(40 hours/week) Type: Internship / Travel, 13-week contract, day shift (8 hours) starting 11/30/2026

This 13-week travel PT role lets you work full-time days in an outpatient/rehab setting while earning solid weekly pay. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO after 1,560 hours, CEU and license reimbursement, and 24/7 recruiter support.

Employer: BRILLIANT MINDS

Location: Lebanon, TN (in-person)

Lebanon, TN (in-person) Salary: $22.00 – $25.00 per hour

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Work directly with kids and others with autism and developmental disorders, following behavior plans created by a BCBA. Great fit if you’re patient, detail-focused, and want to grow in behavioral health; includes professional development assistance and ongoing training.

Employer: GHR Healthcare (for an orthopedic & rehab practice)

(for an orthopedic & rehab practice) Location: Primarily Lebanon, TN , with some coverage in Smyrna, TN

Primarily , with some coverage in Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-Time, Permanent

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00–5:00 or 8:30–5:30, no weekends

Specialized OT role focused on hand, wrist, and upper-extremity rehab in an outpatient setting. You’ll collaborate closely with orthopedic physicians, do splinting, and help patients regain function—ideal for OTs with hand therapy experience; CHTs encouraged but not required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has similar openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.