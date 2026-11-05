🛒 Lebanon, TN Retail & Customer Service – Multiple Local Openings

Lebanon’s customer-facing jobs are steady right now, with banks and grocery partners both hiring. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: First Financial Bank NA

First Financial Bank NA Location: Lebanon, TN (On-Site)

Type: Full-Time, Hourly (Non-Exempt)

Salary: Not listed

You’ll float between multiple banking centers, handle cash and check transactions, open accounts, and help customers with products like CDs and money market accounts. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of customer service and cash-handling experience, want solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, ESOP, paid holidays), and are open to some travel between branches.

Also listed here if you prefer Indeed: Relief Teller CSR – First Financial Bank

Employer: P.L. Marketing, Inc. (servicing Kroger)

(servicing Kroger) Location: Lebanon, TN (Traveling Role)

Type: Full-Time, Overnight

Salary: Not listed

Work overnight (typically Sun–Wed or Mon–Thu, 9 PM–7:30 AM) resetting and merchandising grocery shelves to planograms. This is a physical job with lifting up to 50–70 lbs, lots of walking and standing, and up to 50% overnight travel, ideal if you like hands-on work, team environments, and don’t mind late hours.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—similar roles tend to pop up in the same places.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.