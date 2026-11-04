🔧 Lebanon, TN Maintenance Jobs With Multiple Openings

Lebanon’s busy warehouses and shops are keeping maintenance techs in demand. If you’re handy with tools and like solving problems, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Ferguson

Ferguson Location: Lebanon, TN

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, 3:00 PM–11:30 PM)

Pay: Starting at $30.00/hr (range $20.77–$33.85/hr, bonus eligible)

Work in a modern distribution center keeping conveyors, building systems, and equipment running. Good fit if you have 3–5 years maintenance/automation experience and like a steady schedule with benefits after 30 days, 401(k) match, PTO, and product discounts.

Employer: SanCrest

Location: Lebanon, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on role keeping a retail showroom and distribution space safe, clean, and customer-ready. You’ll handle basic electrical, plumbing, carpentry, lighting, and minor HVAC, responding to work orders and supporting store and logistics teams.

Employer: Middle Tennessee Home Repair

Location: Lebanon, TN (field service across Middle TN)

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $16.00–$25.00/hr

Service and repair major home appliances in customers’ homes with a company truck and tools provided. Ideal if you’re strong at electrical troubleshooting, can work independently, and want on-the-job and paid training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting answers questions and lists related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.