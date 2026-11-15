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🏥 Lebanon, PA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Flexible Openings
Lebanon’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital work to in‑home care. Here are several local roles with solid pay and different schedules to fit your life.
Nurse Practitioner (PRN) – In‑Home Health Assessments
- Employer: Matrix Medical Network
- Location: Lebanon, PA (in‑home visits)
- Type: Part-time / PRN (per diem)
- Pay: $90–$115 per assessment (about $1,800–$11,500/month based on visits) + $1,500 sign-on bonus
In this role you visit adults and seniors at home or in skilled nursing facilities to complete 1‑hour health assessments. Good fit if you want flexible scheduling (7 days/week, 8 a.m.–7 p.m.), mileage reimbursement, 401(k), and the option to move into a full-time role later.
Anesthesiology CRNA – $172–$185/hour
- Employer: DocCafe (recruiting platform)
- Location: Lebanon, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $172–$185/hour
High hourly rate for a CRNA – Anesthesiology position in Lebanon. You’ll apply through DocCafe, which lets you build a profile, keep your info confidential, and access many other advanced practice openings.
Nursing Assistant – Medical/Surgical Unit (4 East)
- Employer: WellSpan Health – Good Samaritan Hospital
- Location: Lebanon, PA
- Type: Full-time (72 hours biweekly)
- Schedule: Day/Evening 7:00 a.m.–7:30 p.m., every 3rd weekend, every other holiday, no call
- Pay: Not listed
Work on a 25‑bed med‑surg/telemetry unit caring for adults with conditions like pneumonia, stroke, fractures, and hospice needs. Role includes vitals, ADLs, EKGs, point‑of‑care testing, and stocking, with health benefits, retirement plan, PTO, and education assistance.
RN / LPN – Home & Community-Based Services (PT & FT, 1099)
- Employer: Center One Community Team
- Location: Lebanon, PA & surrounding communities
- Type: Part-time / Full-time, 1099 Independent Contractor
- Pay: LPN: $38/hour, RN: $43/hour
- Shifts: 12‑hour set schedules (e.g., Sat & Sun 6 a.m.–6 p.m. or Mon & Thu 6 a.m.–6 p.m.); at least 1 shift/week for PT
Provide 1:1 nursing care in private homes and community settings for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and complex medical needs. You get weekly pay, on‑demand Daily Pay, flexible scheduling, guaranteed hours, and supportive leadership, with a strong focus on person‑centered care.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers can tweak schedules or units for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.