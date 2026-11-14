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🐶 Gentle Lebanon PA Dogs Ready Now for Loving Adoption
Lebanon neighbors, these sweet dogs are looking for safe, loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, take a look at these pups and share with anyone who might be ready to adopt.
Cinnabear
- Breed: Pomeranian
- Age: Senior (about 10 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Red/golden/orange chestnut with white
- Weight: About 14 lbs (ideal weight around 12 lbs)
- Shelter/Rescue: Peace Love and Poms Rescue
- Location: Fostered in Wilmington, DE (listed for Lebanon, PA)
- Adoption info: Application available on the rescue’s official website via Adopt-a-Pet link
Cinnabear, also called “Bear” or “Bear Bear,” is a lively 10‑year‑old Pomeranian who doesn’t act her age at all. She is described as healthy, active, playful, and delightful. She’s looking for a home that appreciates a spunky senior who still enjoys life and has plenty of love to give.
👉 Meet Cinnabear and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rose
- Breed: Maltese / Poodle (Miniature) mix (Maltipoo)
- Age: Young (about 1 year)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Weight: About 12 lbs
- Shelter/Rescue: Peace Love and Poms Rescue
- Training: Leash trained, crate trained, house trained, rides well in the car, good for grooming and vet visits
- Energy level: High; very active and intelligent
- Adoption info: Application available on the rescue’s official website via Adopt-a-Pet link
Rose is a high‑energy, very smart young Maltipoo who loves to stay busy. She’s already got a great start with her manners and training and is looking for an active home that can keep up with her and give her plenty of exercise and mental fun.
👉 Meet Rose and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Aria
- Breed: Pomeranian
- Age: Adult (about 6 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with white
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Listed by: For Adoption By Private Owner (Lebanon, PA)
- Personality notes from owner: Loyal, sweet companion; enjoys walks, pets, and spending time with her people; may take a little time to warm up, but becomes very affectionate once she feels safe
Aria is a gentle, loving Pomeranian who wants a calm, caring home where she can be someone’s special companion. She loves attention and affection and will shine with a patient adopter who lets her settle in at her own pace.
👉 Meet Aria and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re not ready to adopt, you can still help by sharing these dogs with friends, family, and local groups in and around Lebanon, PA. The more people who see them, the better their chances of finding the right home.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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