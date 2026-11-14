Lebanon neighbors, these sweet dogs are looking for safe, loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, take a look at these pups and share with anyone who might be ready to adopt.

Breed: Pomeranian

Pomeranian Age: Senior (about 10 years)

Senior (about 10 years) Gender: Female

Color: Red/golden/orange chestnut with white

Red/golden/orange chestnut with white Weight: About 14 lbs (ideal weight around 12 lbs)

About 14 lbs (ideal weight around 12 lbs) Shelter/Rescue: Peace Love and Poms Rescue

Location: Fostered in Wilmington, DE (listed for Lebanon, PA)

Fostered in Wilmington, DE (listed for Lebanon, PA) Adoption info: Application available on the rescue’s official website via Adopt-a-Pet link

Cinnabear, also called “Bear” or “Bear Bear,” is a lively 10‑year‑old Pomeranian who doesn’t act her age at all. She is described as healthy, active, playful, and delightful. She’s looking for a home that appreciates a spunky senior who still enjoys life and has plenty of love to give.

👉 Meet Cinnabear and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Maltese / Poodle (Miniature) mix (Maltipoo)

Maltese / Poodle (Miniature) mix (Maltipoo) Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Female

Color: White

White Weight: About 12 lbs

About 12 lbs Shelter/Rescue: Peace Love and Poms Rescue

Training: Leash trained, crate trained, house trained, rides well in the car, good for grooming and vet visits

Leash trained, crate trained, house trained, rides well in the car, good for grooming and vet visits Energy level: High; very active and intelligent

High; very active and intelligent Adoption info: Application available on the rescue’s official website via Adopt-a-Pet link

Rose is a high‑energy, very smart young Maltipoo who loves to stay busy. She’s already got a great start with her manners and training and is looking for an active home that can keep up with her and give her plenty of exercise and mental fun.

👉 Meet Rose and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pomeranian

Pomeranian Age: Adult (about 6 years)

Adult (about 6 years) Gender: Female

Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with white

Tan/yellow/fawn with white Adoption Fee: $50

Listed by: For Adoption By Private Owner (Lebanon, PA)

Personality notes from owner: Loyal, sweet companion; enjoys walks, pets, and spending time with her people; may take a little time to warm up, but becomes very affectionate once she feels safe

Aria is a gentle, loving Pomeranian who wants a calm, caring home where she can be someone’s special companion. She loves attention and affection and will shine with a patient adopter who lets her settle in at her own pace.

👉 Meet Aria and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re not ready to adopt, you can still help by sharing these dogs with friends, family, and local groups in and around Lebanon, PA. The more people who see them, the better their chances of finding the right home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.