Lebanon’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from bedside care to advanced surgery. Here are several solid roles hiring now in Lebanon, PA.

Employer: Jackson Therapy Partners

Jackson Therapy Partners Location: Lebanon, PA (travel through Franklin & Adams counties)

(travel through Franklin & Adams counties) Type: Contract, full-time hours (Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)

(Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.) Salary: Not listed

Travel PT role with full-time pay, 100% paid housing available, and travel & license reimbursement. Great if you have 1+ year of PT experience, want variety in your caseload (including possible COVID care), and like the idea of exploring south-central PA while keeping steady benefits and weekly pay.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Location: Lebanon VA Medical Center, Lebanon, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Orthopedic surgery role caring for veterans, with a federal benefits package, 50–55 days of paid time off, pension plus federal 401(k), and malpractice with tail coverage. May qualify for Education Debt Reduction Program (up to $200,000) and recruitment/relocation incentives for highly qualified candidates.

Employer: WellSpan Health – Good Samaritan Hospital

Location: Lebanon, PA (3 East Medical/Observation Unit)

(3 East Medical/Observation Unit) Type: Full-time (72 hours biweekly) , day/evening 7:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

, day/evening 7:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Salary: Not listed

Hybrid role where you give hands-on patient care (vitals, ADLs, transport) and handle unit secretary duties (phones, orders, scheduling, chart management) on a fast-paced 12-bed observation unit. Every third weekend, every other holiday, no call, plus health benefits, PTO, retirement plan, and education assistance.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.