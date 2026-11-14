Healthcare hiring around Lebanon, OR is steady right now, especially for travelers and therapists. If you’re open to nights or flexible shifts, there’s good money on the table.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Lebanon, OR

Type: Travel / Internship , 36 hrs/week , 12-hr night shifts , 13-week contract

, , , Estimated Pay: $2,287 per week

This ICU RN travel role is great if you want strong weekly pay plus perks like day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, and travel reimbursement.

Employer: AgeRight Therapy (at Oregon Veterans Home)

(at Oregon Veterans Home) Location: Lebanon, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $45–$55 per hour

Full-time OT role with 4 weeks PTO/Choice Time, dedicated documentation time, 401(k) with match, and free CEUs. New grads are welcome, and you’ll work mostly with motivated senior patients.

(Duplicate OT posting from the same employer and site not repeated.)

Employer: Assured Nursing Inc

Location: Lebanon, OR

Type: Travel / Internship , 36 hrs/week , 12-hr flexible shifts , 13-week contract

, , , Estimated Pay: $3,071 per week

Travel pharmacist contract with strong weekly pay, plus weekly paychecks, 401(k), and medical, dental, and vision benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can flag similar openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.