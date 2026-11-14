undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Jobs
🏥 Lebanon, OR Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles
2 days ago
Healthcare hiring around Lebanon, OR is steady right now, especially for travelers and therapists. If you’re open to nights or flexible shifts, there’s good money on the table.
Travel ICU RN – $2,287/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Lebanon, OR
- Type: Travel / Internship, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts, 13-week contract
- Estimated Pay: $2,287 per week
This ICU RN travel role is great if you want strong weekly pay plus perks like day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, and travel reimbursement.
Occupational Therapist – Oregon Veterans Home ($45–$55/hr)
- Employer: AgeRight Therapy (at Oregon Veterans Home)
- Location: Lebanon, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $45–$55 per hour
Full-time OT role with 4 weeks PTO/Choice Time, dedicated documentation time, 401(k) with match, and free CEUs. New grads are welcome, and you’ll work mostly with motivated senior patients.
(Duplicate OT posting from the same employer and site not repeated.)
Travel OR Pharmacist – $3,071/week
- Employer: Assured Nursing Inc
- Location: Lebanon, OR
- Type: Travel / Internship, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr flexible shifts, 13-week contract
- Estimated Pay: $3,071 per week
Travel pharmacist contract with strong weekly pay, plus weekly paychecks, 401(k), and medical, dental, and vision benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can flag similar openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.