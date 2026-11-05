🍽️ Lebanon, OR Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Lebanon’s food scene is busy, from quick service to grocery deli and events. Here are a few solid local roles if you like staying active and working with people.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Lebanon, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a crew in a fast-paced restaurant, help run shifts, and learn both kitchen and front-of-house skills. Comes with flexible schedules, free meals while working, health benefits for eligible full-time staff, 401(k) with match, paid training, and growth paths into management.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Lebanon, OR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Prep and serve deli meats, cheeses, and hot foods while helping customers with quick, friendly service. Role includes weekly pay, flexible schedules, store discounts, and health/retirement benefits for eligible employees in a busy, team-focused grocery setting.

Employer: Boulder Falls Inn

Location: Lebanon, OR

Type: Part-time

Salary: $15.55 – $17.00 per hour

Help set up and run weddings, meetings, and special events at the Boulder Falls Event Center. You’ll set rooms, serve food and drinks, bus tables, and help with bartending, perfect if you like variety, staying busy, and working with a team.

If one of these looks good, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—local spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.