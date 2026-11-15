Lebanon has some very sweet cats and kittens hoping to find loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these cuties are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Personality: Playful, curious, and loving. Blossom enjoys exploring new places, making new friends, soaking up cuddles, and napping in warm, cozy spots.

Playful, curious, and loving. Blossom enjoys exploring new places, making new friends, soaking up cuddles, and napping in warm, cozy spots. Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Association of Warren County

Phone: (513) 695-1176

👉 Meet Blossom and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Personality: Fluffy, fun, and full of charm. Buttercup loves her toys, enjoys lots of attention, and is happy to relax with you after a busy day of kitten adventures.

Fluffy, fun, and full of charm. Buttercup loves her toys, enjoys lots of attention, and is happy to relax with you after a busy day of kitten adventures. Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Association of Warren County

Phone: (513) 695-1176

👉 Meet Buttercup and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Personality: Friendly and outgoing. Tigger loves exploring, playing with his favorite toys, and soaking up attention. He’s ready to bring extra happiness and lots of kitten adventures into your home.

Friendly and outgoing. Tigger loves exploring, playing with his favorite toys, and soaking up attention. He’s ready to bring extra happiness and lots of kitten adventures into your home. Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Association of Warren County

Phone: (513) 695-1176

👉 Meet Tigger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Personality: Curious and active. Petal loves discovering the world, chasing toys, and then curling up in a new cozy spot for a nap. There’s never a dull moment with this little explorer.

Curious and active. Petal loves discovering the world, chasing toys, and then curling up in a new cozy spot for a nap. There’s never a dull moment with this little explorer. Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Association of Warren County

Phone: (513) 695-1176

👉 Meet Petal and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair (bonded pair)

Domestic Longhair (bonded pair) Age: Adults

Adults Gender: Male cats

Colors: Mop is gray; BB is black

Mop is gray; BB is black Personality & home needs: Mop and BB are a bonded pair who need to stay together. They were originally outdoor cats (TNR “fails”) who settled in so well that their caregiver hoped to keep them. They get along great with a dog and two resident cats in their current home, but one original male cat is not accepting them, and the house is too small to keep everyone separated. They’re looking for a calmer, roomier forever home where they can stay together.

Mop and BB are a bonded pair who need to stay together. They were originally outdoor cats (TNR “fails”) who settled in so well that their caregiver hoped to keep them. They get along great with a dog and two resident cats in their current home, but one original male cat is not accepting them, and the house is too small to keep everyone separated. They’re looking for a calmer, roomier forever home where they can stay together. Good with other pets: Reported to do well with a dog and some other cats in their current home.

Reported to do well with a and in their current home. Adoption fee: $0 (private owner)

(private owner) Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Lebanon, OH)

Phone: Please use the contact options on the listing page to reach the owner.

👉 Meet Mop & BB and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Lebanon, OH, please consider visiting or calling the shelter or owner to learn more about these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends, family, or local groups can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.