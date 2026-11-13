Looking for a new four-legged friend in Lebanon, OH? These adoptable dogs are full of love and ready to join the right family. Take a look and see who might be your perfect match.

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Shelter: Humane Association of Warren County

Phone: (513) 695-1176

About Stevie:

Stevie is a happy-go-lucky lovebug who adores being around people. She’s a true social butterfly and loves to “talk” and share her thoughts with you. She’s at her best when she’s right by your side, soaking up attention, affection, and all the love you can give.

Stevie sounds like a wonderful match for someone who wants a friendly, people-focused companion who enjoys interaction and together time.

👉 Meet Stevie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Dachshund

Dachshund Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White Shelter/Rescue: Dachshund Rescue of Ohio

About Judah:

Judah is a classic “velcro dog” who wants to stick close to his person and soak up love. He’s good in the bathtub, enjoys car rides and walks, and is great with kids. Judah is “a lover, not a fighter,” and is looking for a human who will be just as devoted to him.

Adoption requirements (from the rescue):

Adoptions only within Ohio

Fenced-in yard is mandatory

Applicants must be at least 25 years old

You must complete an application on their website; they do not respond to automatic inquiries or matched profiles

To be considered for Judah, please go directly to their website:

Application: www.dachshundrescueofohio.com

👉 Meet Judah and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with White

Black with White Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Humane Association of Warren County

Phone: (513) 695-1176

About Harley:

Harley is a happy-go-lucky girl who loves being the center of attention and making new friends. She’s easy to win over with treats and belly rubs. Harley enjoys going for walks and checking out all the interesting smells along the way, making her a fun partner for daily strolls.

If you’re looking for a friendly, social dog who enjoys people time and outdoor adventures, Harley could be a great fit.

👉 Meet Harley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Lebanon, Ohio, please consider visiting these organizations, calling with questions, or filling out an online application. Sharing these pups with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.