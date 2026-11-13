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🐶 Playful, Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Lebanon, Ohio
Looking for a new four-legged friend in Lebanon, OH? These adoptable dogs are full of love and ready to join the right family. Take a look and see who might be your perfect match.
Stevie
- Status: Adoptable
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Shelter: Humane Association of Warren County
- Phone: (513) 695-1176
About Stevie:
Stevie is a happy-go-lucky lovebug who adores being around people. She’s a true social butterfly and loves to “talk” and share her thoughts with you. She’s at her best when she’s right by your side, soaking up attention, affection, and all the love you can give.
Stevie sounds like a wonderful match for someone who wants a friendly, people-focused companion who enjoys interaction and together time.
👉 Meet Stevie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Judah
- Status: Adoptable
- Breed: Dachshund
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White
- Shelter/Rescue: Dachshund Rescue of Ohio
About Judah:
Judah is a classic “velcro dog” who wants to stick close to his person and soak up love. He’s good in the bathtub, enjoys car rides and walks, and is great with kids. Judah is “a lover, not a fighter,” and is looking for a human who will be just as devoted to him.
Adoption requirements (from the rescue):
- Adoptions only within Ohio
- Fenced-in yard is mandatory
- Applicants must be at least 25 years old
- You must complete an application on their website; they do not respond to automatic inquiries or matched profiles
To be considered for Judah, please go directly to their website:
- Application: www.dachshundrescueofohio.com
👉 Meet Judah and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Harley
- Status: Adoptable
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with White
- Adoption Fee: $200
- Shelter: Humane Association of Warren County
- Phone: (513) 695-1176
About Harley:
Harley is a happy-go-lucky girl who loves being the center of attention and making new friends. She’s easy to win over with treats and belly rubs. Harley enjoys going for walks and checking out all the interesting smells along the way, making her a fun partner for daily strolls.
If you’re looking for a friendly, social dog who enjoys people time and outdoor adventures, Harley could be a great fit.
👉 Meet Harley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Lebanon, Ohio, please consider visiting these organizations, calling with questions, or filling out an online application. Sharing these pups with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.