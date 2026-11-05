🏭 Multiple Lebanon, OH Manufacturing Jobs Paying Up to $23/hr+

Lebanon’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid full-time roles for folks who like hands-on work and steady schedules. Here are several openings worth a look if you want reliable pay and room to grow.

Employer: Carlisle Construction Materials

Carlisle Construction Materials Location: Lebanon, OH

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (2:00 PM – 10:30 PM)

Pay: $22/hour + $1/hour shift differential, overtime available

Run production machines for EPS products, help with packing and end-of-line work, and keep quality and safety on point. Great fit if you’re detail-focused, can handle a fast-paced plant, and want steady hours with overtime potential.

Employer: Miami Valley Gaming and Racing

Location: Lebanon, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.37/hour, guaranteed 8 hours/day

Early-morning shift (about 5am–1pm) moving and swapping cash boxes from gaming machines, then helping count currency in a secure area. Good for someone dependable who likes routine, is comfortable handling cash, and wants solid benefits plus predictable days.

Employer: ADVICS Manufacturing Ohio

Location: Lebanon, OH

Type: Full-time, on-site

Hands-on technical role supporting automotive brake production: plan and improve equipment, troubleshoot PLC/CNC issues, and build/repair parts using metalworking tools. Ideal if you have strong technical experience or a related degree and want a career path with relocation help, 401(k) match, profit sharing, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: ADVICS Manufacturing Ohio

Location: Lebanon, OH

Type: Full-time, on-site

Engineer role focused on quality systems, supplier processes, and customer satisfaction in a high-volume auto parts plant. Great match for someone with a related bachelor’s degree, 1–3 years of experience, and familiarity with APQP, PPAP, FMEA, SPC, and IATF16949, plus strong benefits and relocation support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.