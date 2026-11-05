🍽️ Lebanon, OH Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Lebanon’s food scene is busy right now, from the racino to quick-service spots. If you like fast-paced work and steady hours, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Miami Valley Gaming

Miami Valley Gaming Location: Lebanon, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.80/hr + time-and-a-half on select holidays and high-volume days

+ on select holidays and high-volume days Why it’s worth a click: Front-line F&B role at the racino with medical, dental, vision, generous PTO, and company-paid life insurance, plus 30% restaurant discounts and an employee referral program. Great fit if you like staying busy, being on your feet, and want room to grow in hospitality.

Employer: Miami Valley Gaming and Racing

Miami Valley Gaming and Racing Location: Lebanon, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.07/hr + time-and-a-half on select holidays and high-volume days

+ on select holidays and high-volume days Why it’s worth a click: Higher-level cook role with full benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, life insurance) and strong training. You’ll work multiple stations, use solid knife skills, and build real culinary experience in a fast-paced racino kitchen.

Employer: PNE Pizza OH VI (Little Caesars)

Location: Lebanon, OH

Type: Part-time or full-time (other)

Part-time or full-time (other) Pay: Up to $16.00/hr

Why it’s worth a click: Super flexible pizza shop job with same-day pay, weekly pay, performance bonuses, free pizza, and paid training. Good option if you want fast-food experience, a flexible schedule, and a clear path from crew to leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on shifts and exact schedules are in the listings and may fit better than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.