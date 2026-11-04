🚌 Lebanon, OH Transportation Jobs with Multiple Openings

Lebanon is busy with freight and medical deliveries right now, and a few solid driving roles are open. If you like staying on the move and don’t mind some physical work, these are worth a look.

Employer: FedEx

FedEx Location: Lebanon, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00/hr (evening shift)

Move trailers around the FedEx yard and help load/unload packages by hand. Good fit if you have a valid driver’s license, like fast-paced work, and want steady evening hours with a major employer.

Employer: FedEx

FedEx Location: Lebanon, OH

Type: Part-time

Pay: $22.00/hr (early morning shift)

Similar yard switcher role, but part-time with early morning hours. You’ll move trailers, handle packages, and work with a team—nice option if you want solid hourly pay without a full-time schedule.

Employer: Airspace

Location: Based around Lebanon/Dayton, OH area

Based around area Type: Full-time, contract-based

Pay: Not listed

Run dedicated medical routes moving surgical kits between a warehouse and hospitals/surgery centers. You’ll need your own high-top cargo van (2015 or newer) and must be comfortable lifting up to 50 lbs and using a mobile app for real-time tracking.

If one of these fits your schedule and vehicle situation, click through, skim the full details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.