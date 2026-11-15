Lebanon’s healthcare scene is busy, with lots of travel contracts plus a solid local clinic role. If you’re looking to mix New England living with steady hours or high weekly pay, these are worth a look.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Host Healthcare, Inc. Location: Lebanon, NH

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days

Estimated pay: $2,846 per week

Work as an MRI Technologist on an 8‑hour day shift schedule. Good fit if you want strong weekly pay plus big‑agency perks like day‑one medical, 401(k) match, and housing support.

Employer: AHS Staffing

AHS Staffing Location: Lebanon, NH

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, rotating

Estimated pay: About $2,259.55 per week

Rotating 8‑hour shifts in a mental health setting, with housing and per diem included in the weekly package. Great if you want solid pay, 24/7 recruiter support, and experience in behavioral/mental health therapy.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Lebanon, NH

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr days/nights

Estimated pay: $2,178–$2,406 per week

Hospital‑based Rad Tech contract with 10‑hour shifts and the option to extend. Ideal if you’re ARRT‑registered, comfortable with general X‑ray, and want day‑one benefits plus CEU access.

Employer: HealthForce Healthcare

HealthForce Healthcare Location: Lebanon, NH

Type: Contract, 13 weeks, 35 hrs/week guaranteed

Estimated pay: $1,827–$1,905 per week

Day‑shift PTA role (8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Mon–Fri) in a skilled nursing/LTAC‑style setting. Good for PTAs who want guaranteed hours, steady daytime work, and travel support.

Employer: Conifer Health Solutions

Conifer Health Solutions Location: Lebanon, NH

Type: Full‑time, leadership

Lead Health Information Management and revenue cycle functions with an annual budget up to $3.5M. Best for RHIA/RHIT‑credentialed leaders with hospital EMR experience who want a high‑impact director role with multi‑site influence.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Host Healthcare, Inc. Location: Lebanon, NH

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days

Estimated pay: $2,229 per week

Day‑shift PT contract with 8‑hour days and full travel‑agency benefits. Nice match if you want strong pay, predictable daytime hours, and help with housing and licensing.

Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied

LRS Healthcare – Allied Location: Lebanon, NH

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days

Estimated pay: $2,330 per week

Another solid PT travel option with slightly higher weekly pay and a streamlined app‑based onboarding. Good if you like quick credentialing and 24/7 support.

Employer: Upper Valley Family Dental PC

Location: West Lebanon, NH (in person)

Type: Full‑time, 39 hrs/week

Pay: $25–$33 per hour

Chairside assisting in a modern, tech‑forward dental office with no evenings, no weekends, health insurance, 401(k), PTO, and paid holidays. Great if you want stable hours, local work, and a friendly team setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have more openings nearby and can often tweak start dates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.