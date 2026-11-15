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Lebanon
🏥 Lebanon, NH Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Travel & Local Roles
4 days ago
Lebanon’s healthcare scene is busy, with lots of travel contracts plus a solid local clinic role. If you’re looking to mix New England living with steady hours or high weekly pay, these are worth a look.
Travel MRI Technologist – $2,846/week
- Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.
- Location: Lebanon, NH
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days
- Estimated pay: $2,846 per week
Work as an MRI Technologist on an 8‑hour day shift schedule. Good fit if you want strong weekly pay plus big‑agency perks like day‑one medical, 401(k) match, and housing support.
Travel Mental Health Occupational Therapist – ~$2,260/week
- Employer: AHS Staffing
- Location: Lebanon, NH
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, rotating
- Estimated pay: About $2,259.55 per week
Rotating 8‑hour shifts in a mental health setting, with housing and per diem included in the weekly package. Great if you want solid pay, 24/7 recruiter support, and experience in behavioral/mental health therapy.
Travel Radiologic Technologist – up to $2,406/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Lebanon, NH
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr days/nights
- Estimated pay: $2,178–$2,406 per week
Hospital‑based Rad Tech contract with 10‑hour shifts and the option to extend. Ideal if you’re ARRT‑registered, comfortable with general X‑ray, and want day‑one benefits plus CEU access.
Travel Physical Therapy Assistant – LTAC, $1,827–$1,905/week
- Employer: HealthForce Healthcare
- Location: Lebanon, NH
- Type: Contract, 13 weeks, 35 hrs/week guaranteed
- Estimated pay: $1,827–$1,905 per week
Day‑shift PTA role (8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Mon–Fri) in a skilled nursing/LTAC‑style setting. Good for PTAs who want guaranteed hours, steady daytime work, and travel support.
HIM Director
- Employer: Conifer Health Solutions
- Location: Lebanon, NH
- Type: Full‑time, leadership
Lead Health Information Management and revenue cycle functions with an annual budget up to $3.5M. Best for RHIA/RHIT‑credentialed leaders with hospital EMR experience who want a high‑impact director role with multi‑site influence.
Travel Physical Therapist – $2,229/week
- Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.
- Location: Lebanon, NH
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days
- Estimated pay: $2,229 per week
Day‑shift PT contract with 8‑hour days and full travel‑agency benefits. Nice match if you want strong pay, predictable daytime hours, and help with housing and licensing.
Travel Physical Therapist – $2,330/week
- Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied
- Location: Lebanon, NH
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days
- Estimated pay: $2,330 per week
Another solid PT travel option with slightly higher weekly pay and a streamlined app‑based onboarding. Good if you like quick credentialing and 24/7 support.
Dental Assistant – $25–$33/hour, No Nights/Weekends
- Employer: Upper Valley Family Dental PC
- Location: West Lebanon, NH (in person)
- Type: Full‑time, 39 hrs/week
- Pay: $25–$33 per hour
Chairside assisting in a modern, tech‑forward dental office with no evenings, no weekends, health insurance, 401(k), PTO, and paid holidays. Great if you want stable hours, local work, and a friendly team setting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have more openings nearby and can often tweak start dates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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