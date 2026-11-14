Lebanon and West Lebanon are busy hubs right now for local drivers. If you like being on the road but still want to sleep in your own bed every night, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Ferguson

Ferguson Location: West Lebanon, NH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Starting at $29/hr (range $19.26–$30.76/hr , bonus eligible)

(range , bonus eligible) Schedule: Monday–Friday, ~7:00 AM–4:00 PM , home daily, no nights or weekends

, home daily, Requirements: Valid CDL A , at least 21 years old , DOT medical card, able to lift up to 50 lbs .

Valid , at least , DOT medical card, able to lift . Why it’s appealing: Home every day, steady weekday hours, and strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off) with a large, stable Fortune 500 employer.

Employer: Green Mountain Electric Supply

Location: West Lebanon, NH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $18.00–$22.00/hr

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 4:00 AM–1:00 PM (60-minute lunch)

(60-minute lunch) Requirements: Valid driver’s license, clean driving record, able to lift up to 100 lbs , must pass DOT physical; 26' box truck experience preferred.

Valid driver’s license, clean driving record, able to lift , must pass DOT physical; 26' box truck experience preferred. Why it’s appealing: No CDL needed, early shift so you have afternoons free, and you’re the main face of the company with regular local routes.

Employer: Oldcastle APG (a CRH company)

Location: West Lebanon, NH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Competitive (not listed), includes 401(k) match and paid vacation

Competitive (not listed), includes and paid vacation Schedule: Home daily with consistent work

with consistent work Requirements: CDL A , 2+ years current CDL experience, valid medical card, safe driving record, able to lift up to 50 lbs .

, current CDL experience, valid medical card, safe driving record, able to lift . Why it’s appealing: Local home-daily routes hauling masonry and hardscape products, with big-company benefits and room to grow inside a large, well-known building products group.

If one of these fits your license and schedule, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.