Lebanon’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now, with lots of travel contracts and a few solid local roles. If you’re in therapy, imaging, or clinical support, there’s good money and variety on the table.

Employer: ALOIS Healthcare

ALOIS Healthcare Location: Lebanon, NH

Type: Travel, 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week , days

Travel, , , days Pay: $2,378 per week

Work inpatient PT with an 8‑hour day shift and a clear 13‑week contract. Great if you like focused rehab work and want strong pay plus housing and bonus potential.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Anders Group, LLC Location: Lebanon, NH

Type: Travel, 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week , days

Travel, , , days Pay: $2,265 per week

Day‑shift PT travel role with full benefits from day one, including health, vision, dental, and 401(k). Good fit if you want strong recruiter support and CEU reimbursement.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

TRS Healthcare Location: Lebanon, NH

Type: Travel, 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week , days

Travel, , , days Pay: $2,244 per week

Inpatient OT contract with steady daytime hours. Backed by a long‑standing, RN‑founded agency that staffs major systems nationwide.

Employer: TotalMed

TotalMed Location: Lebanon, NH

Type: Travel, 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week , days

Travel, , , days Pay: $2,248 per week

Acute‑care OT role working on daily living skills and rehab plans. New grads are encouraged to apply, and benefits start day 1 with weekly pay and 401(k).

Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing

Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing Location: Lebanon, NH

Type: Travel, 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week , days

Travel, , , days Pay: $2,139 per week

Day‑shift PT contract with a 13‑week run and guaranteed hours. Triage offers one main recruiter contact, day‑one benefits, and CE/licensing reimbursement.

Employer: Mental Health Association of Rochester

Mental Health Association of Rochester Location: Lebanon, NH

Type: Full-time , onsite

, onsite Pay: Not listed

Hands‑on tech role setting up, maintaining, and troubleshooting endoscopic systems in a hospital. Great if you’re detail‑oriented, like working with clinicians, and enjoy being the go‑to equipment expert.

Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied

LRS Healthcare – Allied Location: Lebanon, NH

Type: Travel, 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr day shifts

Travel, , , 12‑hr day shifts Pay: $2,713 per week

High‑pay ultrasound contract with 12‑hour day shifts and a 3‑day workweek. Comes with health benefits, 401(k) match, weekly direct deposit, and 24/7 support.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Stability Healthcare Location: Lebanon, NH

Type: Local contract , 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week , days

, , , days Pay: $78 per hour + $600 travel bonus

Local Nuc Med Tech contract with guaranteed stipends if you’re called off, PTO accrual from day 1, and day‑one health benefits. Ideal if you’re local or nearby and have 2+ years’ experience.

Employer: Cross Country Nurses

Cross Country Nurses Location: Lebanon, NH

Type: Travel, 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week , 10‑hr day shifts

Travel, , , 10‑hr day shifts Pay: $2,320 per week

OR Tech role covering a wide range of surgical specialties and some extra call shifts. Comes with housing options or allowance, health insurance, 401(k), and free CE credits.

Employer: Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital

Location: Lebanon, NH

Type: Full-time , varied shifts (Mon–Fri 7:45–20:15; Sat–Sun 8:45–15:15)

, varied shifts (Mon–Fri 7:45–20:15; Sat–Sun 8:45–15:15) Pay: Not listed

Express Care MA role in a licensed urgent care, with lots of direct patient contact, vitals, procedures, and room turnover. Good for CMAs who like fast pace and team‑based care.

Employer: Tenet Healthcare / Conifer Health

Location: Lebanon, NH

Type: Full-time , leadership

, leadership Pay: Not listed

Senior HIM leadership role overseeing health information, privacy, EMR processes, and revenue cycle support with a budget up to $3.5M. Best for RHIA/RHIT leaders with hospital HIM management experience and comfort with up to 50% travel.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.