undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lebanon
🏥 Lebanon, NH Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles
12 days ago
Lebanon’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now, with lots of travel contracts and a few solid local roles. If you’re in therapy, imaging, or clinical support, there’s good money and variety on the table.
Travel Physical Therapist – Inpatient – $2,378/week
- Employer: ALOIS Healthcare
- Location: Lebanon, NH
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days
- Pay: $2,378 per week
Work inpatient PT with an 8‑hour day shift and a clear 13‑week contract. Great if you like focused rehab work and want strong pay plus housing and bonus potential.
Travel Physical Therapist – $2,265/week
- Employer: Anders Group, LLC
- Location: Lebanon, NH
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days
- Pay: $2,265 per week
Day‑shift PT travel role with full benefits from day one, including health, vision, dental, and 401(k). Good fit if you want strong recruiter support and CEU reimbursement.
Travel Inpatient Occupational Therapist – $2,244/week
- Employer: TRS Healthcare
- Location: Lebanon, NH
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days
- Pay: $2,244 per week
Inpatient OT contract with steady daytime hours. Backed by a long‑standing, RN‑founded agency that staffs major systems nationwide.
Travel Occupational Therapist – $2,248/week
- Employer: TotalMed
- Location: Lebanon, NH
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days
- Pay: $2,248 per week
Acute‑care OT role working on daily living skills and rehab plans. New grads are encouraged to apply, and benefits start day 1 with weekly pay and 401(k).
Travel Physical Therapist – $2,139/week
- Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Lebanon, NH
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days
- Pay: $2,139 per week
Day‑shift PT contract with a 13‑week run and guaranteed hours. Triage offers one main recruiter contact, day‑one benefits, and CE/licensing reimbursement.
Endoscopy Equipment Technician
- Employer: Mental Health Association of Rochester
- Location: Lebanon, NH
- Type: Full-time, onsite
- Pay: Not listed
Hands‑on tech role setting up, maintaining, and troubleshooting endoscopic systems in a hospital. Great if you’re detail‑oriented, like working with clinicians, and enjoy being the go‑to equipment expert.
Travel Ultrasound Technologist – $2,713/week
- Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied
- Location: Lebanon, NH
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr day shifts
- Pay: $2,713 per week
High‑pay ultrasound contract with 12‑hour day shifts and a 3‑day workweek. Comes with health benefits, 401(k) match, weekly direct deposit, and 24/7 support.
Local Contract Nuclear Medicine Technologist – $78/hour
- Employer: Stability Healthcare
- Location: Lebanon, NH
- Type: Local contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days
- Pay: $78 per hour + $600 travel bonus
Local Nuc Med Tech contract with guaranteed stipends if you’re called off, PTO accrual from day 1, and day‑one health benefits. Ideal if you’re local or nearby and have 2+ years’ experience.
Travel Operating Room Technologist – $2,320/week
- Employer: Cross Country Nurses
- Location: Lebanon, NH
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr day shifts
- Pay: $2,320 per week
OR Tech role covering a wide range of surgical specialties and some extra call shifts. Comes with housing options or allowance, health insurance, 401(k), and free CE credits.
Medical Assistant – Urgent Care
- Employer: Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital
- Location: Lebanon, NH
- Type: Full-time, varied shifts (Mon–Fri 7:45–20:15; Sat–Sun 8:45–15:15)
- Pay: Not listed
Express Care MA role in a licensed urgent care, with lots of direct patient contact, vitals, procedures, and room turnover. Good for CMAs who like fast pace and team‑based care.
HIM Director
- Employer: Tenet Healthcare / Conifer Health
- Location: Lebanon, NH
- Type: Full-time, leadership
- Pay: Not listed
Senior HIM leadership role overseeing health information, privacy, EMR processes, and revenue cycle support with a budget up to $3.5M. Best for RHIA/RHIT leaders with hospital HIM management experience and comfort with up to 50% travel.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.