Lebanon and West Lebanon both have steady hiring right now, especially in retail and customer service. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: BeMobile, Inc (Verizon retailer)

BeMobile, Inc (Verizon retailer) Location: West Lebanon, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Guaranteed at least $20/hr for first 12 months + commission; average $56,000+/year, top performers $100,000+

Help customers find the right phones, plans, and tech solutions in a fast‑paced store. This one stands out for the strong pay, commission upside, full benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, leave), and clear career growth and training for people who are driven and like sales.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Lebanon, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive wages (exact amount not listed)

Step into a management track role where you learn how to run a store, lead a team, and grow into your own location. Good fit if you like cars or parts, want leadership experience, and value promote‑from‑within, 401(k) with employer contributions from day one, stock purchase plan, health benefits, PTO, and tuition assistance.

Employer: Shaw's (Albertsons Companies)

Location: West Lebanon, NH

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive wages paid weekly (exact amount not listed)

Pick and pack online grocery orders, keep items organized for pickup, and stay moving around the store. Great if you want flexible hours, steady activity instead of a desk job, weekly pay, store discounts, and access to health benefits and PTO if you’re eligible.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have other roles nearby and like to promote from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.