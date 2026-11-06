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🏥 Lebanon, NH Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & $100K+ Pay
Healthcare hiring around Lebanon, NH is steady, with options for travel, locum, home health, and clinic roles. If you’re in healthcare and open to a change, there’s likely something here that fits your lifestyle.
Locum | Physician Endocrinology
- Employer: CompHealth
- Location: Lebanon, NH
- Type: Contract / Locum (Locum-to-Perm Option)
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8 am–5 pm, outpatient only
- Workload: ~18+ patients/day, 36 patient-facing hours/week
- EMR: Epic
Experienced endocrinologists only (no new grad training). You’ll get longer visit times (60-min new / 30-min follow-up), hospital privileges, and support with housing, travel, weekly pay, malpractice coverage, and credentialing.
Travel Radiology Tech - $2,573 per week
- Employer: National Staffing Solutions – Surgical Services
- Location: Lebanon, NH
- Type: Travel / Contract
- Pay: $2,573 per week (based on 10-hour shifts, 40 hrs/week)
- Schedule: 10-hour shifts, flexible, 40 hours/week
- Duration: 13 weeks
- Start Date: 11/30/2026
Travel Radiology Technologist role focused on patient prep, positioning, and essential exam support. Good fit if you want travel experience with premium pay and a recruiter-backed placement.
Physical Therapist – Home Health
- Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care
- Location: Lebanon, NH & surrounding areas
- Type: Full-Time
- Bonus: Up to $20,000 bonus for full-time PTs
Home health PT role with flexible scheduling, weekly pay, and strong mentorship (new grads welcome). You’ll help clients regain independence at home, with paid training, mileage reimbursement, medical/dental/vision, PTO, holidays, and PSLF eligibility.
Physical Therapist
- Employer: Cioffredi & Associates Physical Therapy
- Location: Lebanon, NH
- Type: Full-time or Part-time (24–40 hrs/week)
- Salary: $80,000–$100,000 per year (based on experience)
PT-owned clinic offering true 1:1 care (1-hour evals, 40-min follow-ups, no double-booking) and strong mentorship and CE support. Includes 100% employer-paid health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, relocation help, and flexible scheduling.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has similar openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.