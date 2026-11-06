🏥 Lebanon, NH Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & $100K+ Pay

Healthcare hiring around Lebanon, NH is steady, with options for travel, locum, home health, and clinic roles. If you’re in healthcare and open to a change, there’s likely something here that fits your lifestyle.

Employer: CompHealth

CompHealth Location: Lebanon, NH

Type: Contract / Locum (Locum-to-Perm Option)

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8 am–5 pm , outpatient only

Monday–Friday, , outpatient only Workload: ~ 18+ patients/day , 36 patient-facing hours/week

~ , EMR: Epic

Experienced endocrinologists only (no new grad training). You’ll get longer visit times (60-min new / 30-min follow-up), hospital privileges, and support with housing, travel, weekly pay, malpractice coverage, and credentialing.

Employer: National Staffing Solutions – Surgical Services

National Staffing Solutions – Surgical Services Location: Lebanon, NH

Type: Travel / Contract

Pay: $2,573 per week (based on 10-hour shifts, 40 hrs/week)

(based on 10-hour shifts, 40 hrs/week) Schedule: 10-hour shifts, flexible , 40 hours/week

, Duration: 13 weeks

Start Date: 11/30/2026

Travel Radiology Technologist role focused on patient prep, positioning, and essential exam support. Good fit if you want travel experience with premium pay and a recruiter-backed placement.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

Location: Lebanon, NH & surrounding areas

Type: Full-Time

Bonus: Up to $20,000 bonus for full-time PTs

Home health PT role with flexible scheduling, weekly pay, and strong mentorship (new grads welcome). You’ll help clients regain independence at home, with paid training, mileage reimbursement, medical/dental/vision, PTO, holidays, and PSLF eligibility.

Employer: Cioffredi & Associates Physical Therapy

Location: Lebanon, NH

Type: Full-time or Part-time (24–40 hrs/week)

Full-time or Part-time (24–40 hrs/week) Salary: $80,000–$100,000 per year (based on experience)

PT-owned clinic offering true 1:1 care (1-hour evals, 40-min follow-ups, no double-booking) and strong mentorship and CE support. Includes 100% employer-paid health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, relocation help, and flexible scheduling.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has similar openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.