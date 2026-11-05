📣 Lebanon, NH Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings

Lebanon’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially in health, wellness, and insurance. Here are several roles where you can grow your income and your skills.

Employer: Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew Location: Lebanon, NH (covering a Vermont territory)

(covering a Vermont territory) Type: Full-time

Salary: ~$65,000 base + commission and incentives

Work with surgeons and hospital teams on joint reconstruction products. This is a great fit if you’re driven, detail-focused, and ready for a technical medical sales role with travel and strong training.

Employer: HealthMarkets, Inc.

Location: Lebanon, NH

Type: Full-time, independent contractor

Pay: Commission-only (no base salary)

Build your own book of business as a licensed health and life insurance agent. You’ll get training, tools, and carrier access, but your income depends fully on your effort and sales.

Employer: GrassRoots Functional Medicine

Location: West Lebanon, NH (in person)

Type: Part-time (24–32 hours/week)

Pay: $25.00 – $35.00 per hour

Hands-on marketing role in a functional medicine practice, mixing social media, content, email, and WordPress with AI tools and automation. Ideal if you love health & wellness, tech, and turning ideas into real campaigns.

Employer: Armstrong Insurance Agency

Location: West Lebanon, NH (in person)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $23.00 – $40.00 per hour (hourly + commissions)

Local agency role with lots of time out in the community meeting small businesses and farms. Great if you have at least 3 years of sales experience and like the idea of long-term growth, with a future option to buy into the agency.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours, territory, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.