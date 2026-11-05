🔧 Lebanon, NH Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Lebanon’s facilities and cleaning crews are hiring, with solid hourly pay and steady shifts. Good options here if you like hands-on work and keeping buildings running smoothly.

Employer: SanCrest

SanCrest Location: Lebanon, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work as a Master Technician (Utilities & Energy) installing and repairing propane systems, tanks, lines, and HVAC equipment for homes, businesses, and industrial sites. This is a good fit if you have advanced HVAC/propane skills, like troubleshooting, and want a safety-focused, customer-facing role.

Employer: MasterCorp, Inc.

MasterCorp, Inc. Location: Lebanon, NH

Type: Part-time (company notes full-time and part-time options)

(company notes full-time and part-time options) Pay: $23/hour + sign-on bonus (posting text says $500 sign-on bonus )

+ (posting text says ) Shift: Monday–Friday, 5:00 pm – 1:30 am

Handle floor and carpet care in commercial properties: sweeping, buffing, scrubbing, waxing, and carpet cleaning. Comes with weekly pay, paid training, and benefits (medical, vision, dental, PTO) plus growth opportunities if you want to build a long-term facilities career.

Employer: MasterCorp, Inc.

MasterCorp, Inc. Location: Lebanon, NH

Type: Part-time (company notes full-time and part-time options)

(company notes full-time and part-time options) Pay: $23/hour + sign-on bonus (posting text says $500 sign-on bonus )

+ (posting text says ) Shift: Monday–Friday, 5:00 pm – 1:30 am

Clean a medical facility, including surgical/operating room areas, restrooms, lobbies, and more. If you like detailed cleaning and want your work to support patient care, this role offers paid training, benefits, and weekly pay while you keep critical spaces spotless.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details open up more options than you’d expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.