🚌 Lebanon, NH Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Openings

Lebanon’s transport scene is busy right now, from propane routes to airport work. If you like being on the move and working with your hands, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Superior Plus Propane

Superior Plus Propane Location: Lebanon, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive a propane truck, deliver to local customers, and handle loading/unloading while keeping safety first. This one stands out for its flexible schedules, career growth focus, and strong safety and wellness programs (including an employee assistance program).

Employer: FedEx

Location: West Lebanon, NH

Type: Part-time

Pay: $22.50 – $24.00/hour

Move and deliver packages in smaller company vehicles under 10,001 lbs, including bulk pickups and priority deliveries. Good fit if you want steady part-time hours, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like being out on the road without needing a CDL.

Employer: Granite Air Center, LLC

Location: Lebanon, NH (airport area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)

Work on Beechcraft and Cessna general aviation aircraft in a small, laid-back maintenance shop where safety and quality matter. Perks include a predictable Monday–Friday schedule, possible 4/10 option, health, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, 401(k) with match, profit sharing, annual safety bonus, and tuition reimbursement up to $2,000/year.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.