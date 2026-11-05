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🚌 Lebanon, NH Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Openings
Lebanon’s transport scene is busy right now, from propane routes to airport work. If you like being on the move and working with your hands, these roles are worth a look.
Propane Delivery Driver
- Employer: Superior Plus Propane
- Location: Lebanon, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Drive a propane truck, deliver to local customers, and handle loading/unloading while keeping safety first. This one stands out for its flexible schedules, career growth focus, and strong safety and wellness programs (including an employee assistance program).
PH - Recovery Driver Non-DOT PT
- Employer: FedEx
- Location: West Lebanon, NH
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $22.50 – $24.00/hour
Move and deliver packages in smaller company vehicles under 10,001 lbs, including bulk pickups and priority deliveries. Good fit if you want steady part-time hours, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like being out on the road without needing a CDL.
Airframe and Powerplant Mechanic
- Employer: Granite Air Center, LLC
- Location: Lebanon, NH (airport area)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)
Work on Beechcraft and Cessna general aviation aircraft in a small, laid-back maintenance shop where safety and quality matter. Perks include a predictable Monday–Friday schedule, possible 4/10 option, health, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, 401(k) with match, profit sharing, annual safety bonus, and tuition reimbursement up to $2,000/year.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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