🏥 Lebanon, NH Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Travel & RN Roles

Lebanon’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from travel therapy contracts to steady RN and lab careers at Dartmouth Health. If you’re open to the Upper Valley, there’s a mix of high weekly pay and solid benefits here.

Employer: Wellspring Nurse Source

Wellspring Nurse Source Location: Lebanon, NH

Type: Travel, Internship , 14 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 8‑hr day shifts

, 14 weeks, , 8‑hr day shifts Pay: $2,028 per week

This PTA travel contract is day shift with full‑time hours and a 14‑week run, ideal if you want solid income plus time to explore New Hampshire between assignments.

Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing

Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing Location: Lebanon, NH

Type: Travel, Internship , 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 8‑hr days

, 13 weeks, , 8‑hr days Pay: $3,489 per week

High‑pay IR/Specials Tech contract with guaranteed hours and day shifts—good fit if you like acute care imaging and want strong traveler support and day‑one benefits.

Employer: AHS Staffing

Location: Lebanon, NH

Type: Travel, Internship , 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 5x8 days

, 13 weeks, , 5x8 days Pay: Estimated $1,690/week

PTA contract with detailed per diem and housing breakdown, plus 401(k) match and strong recruiter support—nice if you want clear pay info and help with housing.

Employer: Centra Healthcare Solutions

Location: Lebanon, NH

Type: Full‑time Travel , 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 5x8 days

, 13 weeks, , 5x8 days Pay: $1,692 per week

SNF/LTC‑focused PTA role—great if you already have at least 1 year of PTA experience in long‑term care and want CEU and licensure reimbursement.

Employer: Synergy Medical Staffing

Location: Lebanon, NH

Type: Full‑time Travel , 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 5x8 days (approx. 8–4/5)

, 13 weeks, , 5x8 days (approx. 8–4/5) Pay: $1,918 per week

Rehab PTA contract with strong benefits (Day‑1 medical, 401k with up to 5% match, CEU and license reimbursement) and a concierge‑style recruiter.

Employer: GrapeTree Medical Staffing Allied

Location: Lebanon, NH

Type: Full‑time Travel , 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 8‑hr days

, 13 weeks, , 8‑hr days Pay: $2,010 per week

Higher‑pay PTA rehab contract for clinicians with 1–2 years direct care and current BLS—good if you want to maximize weekly income.

Employer: TotalMed Allied

Location: Lebanon, NH

Type: Travel, Internship , 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 8‑hr days

, 13 weeks, , 8‑hr days Pay: $1,742 per week

PTA travel role requiring BLS and 2 years’ experience, with day‑one benefits, wellness programs, and 401k—nice balance of pay and perks.

Employer: Comprehensive Treatment Centers (West Lebanon CTC)

(West Lebanon CTC) Location: West Lebanon, NH

Type: Full‑time , Mon–Fri, 5:00 AM–1:00 PM

, Salary: Not listed

Early‑morning LPN role in an outpatient opioid treatment program—no bedside or heavy lifting, stable daytime schedule, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k).

Employer: Dartmouth Health

Location: Lebanon, NH

Type: Full‑time , 0.90 FTE ( 36 hrs/week ), rotating shifts

, 0.90 FTE ( ), rotating shifts Pay Range: $42.25–$59.50/hour

Neuro ICU RN role at a major academic medical center—great if you want high‑acuity experience, strong benefits, and a research‑focused environment.

Employer: Dartmouth Health

Location: Lebanon, NH

Type: Full‑time , 40 hrs/week , 10‑hr day shifts, no weekends or holidays

, , 10‑hr day shifts, Pay Range: $41.00–$57.75/hour

Endoscopy RN role in a fast‑paced GI procedure unit with day shifts only, plus perks like up to $20,000 loan repayment, relocation help, and strong CEU support.

Employer: Dartmouth Health

Location: Lebanon, NH

Type: Full‑time , 40 hrs/week , day shift

, , day shift Pay Range: $24.58–$38.10/hour

Entry‑level histology grossing tech role in New Hampshire’s largest lab—good for those with an associate degree or equivalent science coursework who want to grow in pathology.

Employer: Dartmouth Health

Location: Lebanon, NH

Type: Full‑time , 40 hrs/week , day shift

, , day shift Pay Range: $77,792–$124,467/year

Lead the histology section in a high‑volume, tech‑forward lab, supervising 30+ staff and 85,000+ surgical specimens—ideal for experienced HT/HTL‑ASCP leaders.

Employer: Dartmouth Health

Location: Lebanon, NH

Type: Full‑time , 0.90 FTE ( 36 hrs/week ), rotating shifts

, 0.90 FTE ( ), rotating shifts Pay Range: $41.00–$57.75/hour

Step‑down/Intermediate care RN role with strong clinical variety—great if you want complex patients without full ICU intensity, plus full Dartmouth Health benefits.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.