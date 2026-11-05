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Lebanon
🏥 Lebanon, NH Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Travel & RN Roles
3 days ago
Lebanon’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from travel therapy contracts to steady RN and lab careers at Dartmouth Health. If you’re open to the Upper Valley, there’s a mix of high weekly pay and solid benefits here.
Travel Physical Therapy Assistant – $2,028/week
- Employer: Wellspring Nurse Source
- Location: Lebanon, NH
- Type: Travel, Internship, 14 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr day shifts
- Pay: $2,028 per week
This PTA travel contract is day shift with full‑time hours and a 14‑week run, ideal if you want solid income plus time to explore New Hampshire between assignments.
Travel Interventional Radiology Technologist – $3,489/week
- Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Lebanon, NH
- Type: Travel, Internship, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr days
- Pay: $3,489 per week
High‑pay IR/Specials Tech contract with guaranteed hours and day shifts—good fit if you like acute care imaging and want strong traveler support and day‑one benefits.
Travel Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA) – $1,690/week
- Employer: AHS Staffing
- Location: Lebanon, NH
- Type: Travel, Internship, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 5x8 days
- Pay: Estimated $1,690/week
PTA contract with detailed per diem and housing breakdown, plus 401(k) match and strong recruiter support—nice if you want clear pay info and help with housing.
Travel Physical Therapist Assistant – $1,692/week (SNF/LTC)
- Employer: Centra Healthcare Solutions
- Location: Lebanon, NH
- Type: Full‑time Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 5x8 days
- Pay: $1,692 per week
SNF/LTC‑focused PTA role—great if you already have at least 1 year of PTA experience in long‑term care and want CEU and licensure reimbursement.
Travel Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA) – $1,918/week
- Employer: Synergy Medical Staffing
- Location: Lebanon, NH
- Type: Full‑time Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 5x8 days (approx. 8–4/5)
- Pay: $1,918 per week
Rehab PTA contract with strong benefits (Day‑1 medical, 401k with up to 5% match, CEU and license reimbursement) and a concierge‑style recruiter.
Travel Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA) – $2,010/week
- Employer: GrapeTree Medical Staffing Allied
- Location: Lebanon, NH
- Type: Full‑time Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr days
- Pay: $2,010 per week
Higher‑pay PTA rehab contract for clinicians with 1–2 years direct care and current BLS—good if you want to maximize weekly income.
Travel Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA) – $1,742/week
- Employer: TotalMed Allied
- Location: Lebanon, NH
- Type: Travel, Internship, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr days
- Pay: $1,742 per week
PTA travel role requiring BLS and 2 years’ experience, with day‑one benefits, wellness programs, and 401k—nice balance of pay and perks.
LPN Dispensing Nurse – Outpatient MAT Clinic
- Employer: Comprehensive Treatment Centers (West Lebanon CTC)
- Location: West Lebanon, NH
- Type: Full‑time, Mon–Fri, 5:00 AM–1:00 PM
- Salary: Not listed
Early‑morning LPN role in an outpatient opioid treatment program—no bedside or heavy lifting, stable daytime schedule, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k).
Registered Nurse (RN) – Neuro Critical Care, Rotating
- Employer: Dartmouth Health
- Location: Lebanon, NH
- Type: Full‑time, 0.90 FTE (36 hrs/week), rotating shifts
- Pay Range: $42.25–$59.50/hour
Neuro ICU RN role at a major academic medical center—great if you want high‑acuity experience, strong benefits, and a research‑focused environment.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Endoscopy, Days
- Employer: Dartmouth Health
- Location: Lebanon, NH
- Type: Full‑time, 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr day shifts, no weekends or holidays
- Pay Range: $41.00–$57.75/hour
Endoscopy RN role in a fast‑paced GI procedure unit with day shifts only, plus perks like up to $20,000 loan repayment, relocation help, and strong CEU support.
Grossing Technician I – Histology Lab
- Employer: Dartmouth Health
- Location: Lebanon, NH
- Type: Full‑time, 40 hrs/week, day shift
- Pay Range: $24.58–$38.10/hour
Entry‑level histology grossing tech role in New Hampshire’s largest lab—good for those with an associate degree or equivalent science coursework who want to grow in pathology.
Laboratory Supervisor – Histology
- Employer: Dartmouth Health
- Location: Lebanon, NH
- Type: Full‑time, 40 hrs/week, day shift
- Pay Range: $77,792–$124,467/year
Lead the histology section in a high‑volume, tech‑forward lab, supervising 30+ staff and 85,000+ surgical specimens—ideal for experienced HT/HTL‑ASCP leaders.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Intermediate Special Care Unit, Rotating
- Employer: Dartmouth Health
- Location: Lebanon, NH
- Type: Full‑time, 0.90 FTE (36 hrs/week), rotating shifts
- Pay Range: $41.00–$57.75/hour
Step‑down/Intermediate care RN role with strong clinical variety—great if you want complex patients without full ICU intensity, plus full Dartmouth Health benefits.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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