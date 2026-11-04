🛒 Lebanon, NH Retail Roundup: Multiple Customer Service Jobs

Lebanon’s retail scene is busy right now, especially over in West Lebanon. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these local shops are hiring.

Employer: Barnes & Noble, Inc.

Barnes & Noble, Inc. Location: West Lebanon, NH (Upper Valley Plaza)

(Upper Valley Plaza) Type: Temporary, part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find their next favorite read, work the register, and keep the store looking sharp. Good fit if you love books, don’t mind being on your feet, and want an employee discount plus access to benefits based on hours.

Employer: Old Navy

Location: West Lebanon, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team, drive store sales, and keep the floor running smoothly in a fast-paced clothing store. Comes with brand discounts at Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta, plus benefits like PTO, 401(k) match, and health coverage for eligible employees.

Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market

Location: West Lebanon, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Prep, package, and stock fresh meat and seafood while helping shoppers pick the right cuts and cooking options. Good for someone who likes hands-on work, a busy pace, and wants flexible schedules, store discounts, and benefits for eligible staff.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.