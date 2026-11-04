🏥 Lebanon, NH Healthcare Gigs with Multiple High-Pay Travel Roles

Lebanon’s healthcare scene is buzzing with travel contracts and a standout local vet surgery role. Lots of options if you’re up for nights, imaging, or a change of pace with animals.

Employer: Cross Country Nurses

Cross Country Nurses Location: Lebanon, NH

Type: Full-time, Travel | Surgical Tech / OR Tech

| Pay: $2,320 per week

Schedule: 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 10-hr day shifts , some off-shift/on-call

13 weeks, , , some off-shift/on-call Work in 26 high-tech surgical suites across multiple specialties, from ENT to cardiac. Strong fit if you’re a CST with BLS and national certification looking for solid pay, housing support, and unlimited free CE credits.

Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied

LRS Healthcare – Allied Location: Lebanon, NH

Type: Travel (listed as Internship) | Radiology Technologist

| Pay: $2,466 per week

Schedule: Start 12/07/2026 , 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week , 12-hr day shifts

Start , , , Great if you want a lighter weekly hour load with strong benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and weekly direct deposit, plus a streamlined app-based credentialing process.

Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied

LRS Healthcare – Allied Location: Lebanon, NH

Type: Travel (listed as Internship) | Radiology Technologist

| Pay: $2,741 per week

Schedule: Start 11/09/2026 , 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week , 8-hr day shifts

Start , , , Higher weekly pay with standard 8-hour days, ideal if you like a steady daytime routine plus full benefits and 24/7 support from the LRS team.

Employer: Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare Location: Lebanon, NH

Type: Travel RN – PCU

Pay: $2,929–$3,128 per week

Schedule: 13 weeks , 4×12s , nights (7p–7a) with alt day schedule option; 4 openings

, , nights (7p–7a) with alt day schedule option; Requirements: 1 year experience, NH or Compact RN license , Epic experience helpful

1 year experience, , Epic experience helpful Work at a Level 1 trauma, 506-bed acute care hospital with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, housing or stipend, and unlimited CEUs.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

MedPro Healthcare Staffing Location: Lebanon, NH

Type: Full-time, Travel | Cath Lab Tech

| Pay: $2,375 per week

Schedule: Start 12/07/2026 , 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week , 8-hr shifts

Start , , , Support interventional cardiology procedures in a busy cath lab. Good match if you have 2+ years Cath Lab experience, want weekly pay, housing or stipend, 401(k) match, and strong clinical support.

Employer: Advantis Medical Staffing

Advantis Medical Staffing Location: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, NH 03766

Type: Full-time, Travel | Echo Technician

| Pay: $2,766 per week

Schedule: 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week , 8-hr day shifts , 5 shifts/week

, , , 5 shifts/week Work at a major academic center with day-one benefits, weekly pay, and guaranteed hours. Best for Echo Techs with 1+ year experience and current state license who want a stable day schedule.

Employer: Advantis Medical Staffing

Advantis Medical Staffing Location: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, NH 03766

Type: Full-time, Travel | Ultrasound Technologist

| Pay: $2,743 per week

Schedule: Listed as 13 weeks / 40 hrs , but description notes 4-week contract , 8-hr day shifts , 5 shifts/week

Listed as , but description notes , , 5 shifts/week Shorter contract feel with strong weekly pay and day-one medical, dental, vision, plus 401(k). Great if you want to test out Lebanon or bridge between longer assignments.

Employer: Advantis Medical Staffing

Advantis Medical Staffing Location: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, NH 03766

Type: Full-time, Travel | Ultrasound Technologist

| Pay: $2,916 per week

Schedule: 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week , variable 8-hr shifts (4×10s noted)

, , (4×10s noted) Higher pay and more flexible schedule for experienced Ultrasound clinicians. Includes weekly pay, guaranteed hours, 401(k), and EAP, plus support from a top-rated travel agency.

Employer: Alliance Animal Health (Stonecliff Veterinary Surgical Center)

(Stonecliff Veterinary Surgical Center) Location: Lebanon, NH

Type: Full-time or Part-time | Small Animal Surgeon

| Join a 4-doctor AAHA-accredited GP & surgical center with a strong ortho focus (including long-standing TPLO work). Offers flexible scheduling with no overnights, generous sign-on, relocation and loan help, plus full benefits and true medical autonomy.

Employer: Jackson Therapy Partners (Jackson HealthPros)

Jackson Therapy Partners (Jackson HealthPros) Location: Lebanon, NH

Type: Full-time, Travel | IR Tech

| Schedule: 7:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m. , option for 4×10s

, option for Ideal for IR Techs with 2+ years’ experience, ARRT, BLS, and Level I trauma background. Comes with day-one medical, 401(k) match, paid housing options, and travel/license reimbursement.

Employer: Weatherby Healthcare

Location: Lebanon, NH

Type: Full-time, Locum Tenens | Radiologist

| Schedule: Night shifts ( 5p–2a , 9p–6a , or 11p–8a ; preference for 11p–8a)

Night shifts ( , , or ; preference for 11p–8a) Cover a Level 1 trauma center with ~30 cross-sectional reads and 70 x-rays per shift, including CT, MRI, ultrasound, and neuroradiology. Weatherby provides paid malpractice, travel, housing, and 24/7 consultant support.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and throw in an application while it’s fresh. Lebanon’s a great base if you like strong hospitals, mountain views, and easy weekend escapes.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.