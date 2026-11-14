Healthcare hiring around Lebanon, MO is steady right now, with solid options for therapists and nurses. If you’re licensed and ready to work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Lebanon, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Evaluate, plan, and run one-on-one treatment programs to improve patient mobility and quality of life. You’ll create personalized care plans, use evidence-based therapy, and work closely with doctors, nurses, and other therapists.

Employer: Azza HealthCare Agency

Azza HealthCare Agency Location: Lebanon, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide physical therapy for adult and geriatric patients, from assessments to tailored treatment plans. This role includes supervising PT assistants and rehab techs, and it’s a good fit if you’re comfortable with hands-on work and on-your-feet days.

Employer: Phoenix Home Care and Hospice

Location: Lebanon, MO & surrounding areas

Type: Full-time & PRN

Salary: $65,000 – $90,000

Manage a home health caseload, coordinating care in patients’ homes and supervising LPN visits. This role offers AI-supported charting during visits, multiple medical plan options, 401k, PTO, and annual stay bonuses for better work-life balance.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.