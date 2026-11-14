Lebanon has some wonderful dogs waiting at Claws & Paws Animal Adoption Center for a second chance. Here are a few of the sweet faces hoping to meet you soon.

Breed: Jack Russell Terrier / Australian Cattle Dog mix

Jack Russell Terrier / Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Baby (about 5 months)

Baby (about 5 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Brown/Chocolate

White/Brown/Chocolate Size: Around 25–30 lbs

Around 25–30 lbs Personality: Soft, sweet, a bit timid but gentle and friendly once she feels safe

Soft, sweet, a bit timid but gentle and friendly once she feels safe Background: Picked up by Animal Control and never reclaimed

Picked up by Animal Control and never reclaimed Adoption fee: $185

Shelter: Claws & Paws Animal Adoption Center

Phone: (417) 532-9671

Blythe is a young pup who just needs patience and kindness to help her build confidence. If you’re looking for a gentle puppy to grow with your family, she may be the one.

👉 Meet Blythe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd mix (Shepherd, unknown type)

German Shepherd mix (Shepherd, unknown type) Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate/Black

Brown/Chocolate/Black Personality: Sweet girl looking for a true forever home

Sweet girl looking for a true forever home Background: Came in as a stray; microchip showed she’d been rehomed before, but her last owner couldn’t be found

Came in as a stray; microchip showed she’d been rehomed before, but her last owner couldn’t be found Adoption fee: $185

Shelter: Claws & Paws Animal Adoption Center

Phone: (417) 532-9671

Lucy is ready for a stable, loving family who will commit to her for life. She’s young, smart, and at a great age for training and bonding.

👉 Meet Lucy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd mix (Shepherd, unknown type)

Shepherd mix (Shepherd, unknown type) Age: Adult (about 3–4 years)

Adult (about 3–4 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Personality: Handsome boy who needs time, attention, and training

Handsome boy who needs time, attention, and training Background: Found as a stray; his finder wanted to keep him but couldn’t give him the time he needed, especially for house training

Found as a stray; his finder wanted to keep him but couldn’t give him the time he needed, especially for house training Adoption fee: $185

Shelter: Claws & Paws Animal Adoption Center

Phone: (417) 532-9671

Goose is looking for a home that can give him structure, patience, and plenty of love. With the right person, he has a great chance to blossom.

👉 Meet Goose and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Lebanon, MO, please consider visiting Claws & Paws Animal Adoption Center or giving them a call at (417) 532-9671 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles online also helps them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.