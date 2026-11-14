undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful Lebanon Dogs Ready Now for Loving Adoption
Lebanon has some wonderful dogs waiting at Claws & Paws Animal Adoption Center for a second chance. Here are a few of the sweet faces hoping to meet you soon.
Blythe
- Breed: Jack Russell Terrier / Australian Cattle Dog mix
- Age: Baby (about 5 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White/Brown/Chocolate
- Size: Around 25–30 lbs
- Personality: Soft, sweet, a bit timid but gentle and friendly once she feels safe
- Background: Picked up by Animal Control and never reclaimed
- Adoption fee: $185
- Shelter: Claws & Paws Animal Adoption Center
- Phone: (417) 532-9671
Blythe is a young pup who just needs patience and kindness to help her build confidence. If you’re looking for a gentle puppy to grow with your family, she may be the one.
👉 Meet Blythe and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lucy
- Breed: German Shepherd mix (Shepherd, unknown type)
- Age: Young (about 1 year)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate/Black
- Personality: Sweet girl looking for a true forever home
- Background: Came in as a stray; microchip showed she’d been rehomed before, but her last owner couldn’t be found
- Adoption fee: $185
- Shelter: Claws & Paws Animal Adoption Center
- Phone: (417) 532-9671
Lucy is ready for a stable, loving family who will commit to her for life. She’s young, smart, and at a great age for training and bonding.
👉 Meet Lucy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Goose
- Breed: Shepherd mix (Shepherd, unknown type)
- Age: Adult (about 3–4 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Personality: Handsome boy who needs time, attention, and training
- Background: Found as a stray; his finder wanted to keep him but couldn’t give him the time he needed, especially for house training
- Adoption fee: $185
- Shelter: Claws & Paws Animal Adoption Center
- Phone: (417) 532-9671
Goose is looking for a home that can give him structure, patience, and plenty of love. With the right person, he has a great chance to blossom.
👉 Meet Goose and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Lebanon, MO, please consider visiting Claws & Paws Animal Adoption Center or giving them a call at (417) 532-9671 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles online also helps them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.