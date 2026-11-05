🏥 Lebanon, MO Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Flexible Local Openings

Healthcare hiring around Lebanon, MO is steady right now, with options in hospitals, homes, and the community. If you want patient-focused work and flexible hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Mercy

Mercy Location: Lebanon, MO (hospital setting)

(hospital setting) Type: Full-time / PRN

Salary: Not listed

Work in diagnostic imaging, running X-ray equipment and supporting doctors with clear, accurate images. Great fit if you’re a new grad from an accredited Rad Tech program and ARRT eligible, and want strong benefits plus a large health system behind you.

Employer: Phoenix Home Care and Hospice

Location: Lebanon, MO (home & community-based)

(home & community-based) Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive pay based on experience (exact amount not listed)

Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in their homes and around town. This role offers flexible scheduling, weekly pay, paid training, and medical plans even for part-time, ideal if you want meaningful one-on-one care work.

Employer: BAYADA / Integrity Home Health Care

Location: Lebanon, MO + Camden, Miller, Laclede & nearby counties

+ Camden, Miller, Laclede & nearby counties Type: Pay-per-visit, part-time with option to grow

Salary: Pay-per-visit (exact rate not listed)

Do 30–60 minute routine in-home visits for med setup and health checks, with no nights, weekends, holidays, or on-call unless you want it. You can use a company car from the Lebanon office or get mileage, plus weekly pay, PTO, 401(k), and health benefits for eligible hours.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—local spots like these don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.