📅 Free Christmas in the Park at Boswell Park Dec. 4

📅 Free Christmas in the Park at Boswell Park

The Lebanon Parks Department is hosting Christmas in the Park on Friday, Dec. 4, from 5–8 p.m. at Boswell Park, 51 Drury Ln, Lebanon, MO 65536 (on Route 66).

Everything is free except food truck purchases.

Here’s what’s planned:

Hot chocolate

Hay rides

Inflatables for kids

for kids Pictures with Santa , provided by Cherry Pic’d Photography

, provided by Hot dogs , provided by Arvest Bank

, provided by Food trucks (the only thing that costs money)

(the only thing that costs money) A mystery squishy dumpling for the first 200 kids

Stage music schedule:

5:00 p.m. – Joel E. Barber Choir

– Joel E. Barber Choir 5:30 p.m. – Lebanon Middle School Choir

– Lebanon Middle School Choir 6:00 p.m. – Lebanon High School Choir

For updates, follow the Lebanon Parks Department on Facebook or check the Christmas in the Park event page.