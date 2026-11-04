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Lebanon
📅 Free Christmas in the Park at Boswell Park Dec. 4
3 days ago
📅 Free Christmas in the Park at Boswell Park
The Lebanon Parks Department is hosting Christmas in the Park on Friday, Dec. 4, from 5–8 p.m. at Boswell Park, 51 Drury Ln, Lebanon, MO 65536 (on Route 66).
Everything is free except food truck purchases.
Here’s what’s planned:
- Hot chocolate
- Hay rides
- Inflatables for kids
- Pictures with Santa, provided by Cherry Pic’d Photography
- Hot dogs, provided by Arvest Bank
- Food trucks (the only thing that costs money)
- A mystery squishy dumpling for the first 200 kids
Stage music schedule:
- 5:00 p.m. – Joel E. Barber Choir
- 5:30 p.m. – Lebanon Middle School Choir
- 6:00 p.m. – Lebanon High School Choir
For updates, follow the Lebanon Parks Department on Facebook or check the Christmas in the Park event page.
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