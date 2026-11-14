Lebanon’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid pay for folks who like hands-on, technical work. Here are several local roles worth a look if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Morris Packaging

Morris Packaging Location: Lebanon, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00–$34.00 per hour

Shift: 12-hour rotating shift (after training)

This role runs high-speed printing and converting machines in a climate-controlled plant, making flexible packaging for food and other products. Good fit if you have 5+ years pressman experience, can lift 50 lbs, and want a job with technical problem-solving and chances to train others.

Employer: Morris Packaging

Morris Packaging Location: Lebanon, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00–$34.00 per hour

Shift: 12-hour rotating shift (after training)

You’ll lead lamination operations on high-speed equipment, doing setups, changeovers, and quality checks on flexible packaging. Best for someone with 5+ years laminator experience in printing, strong mechanical skills, and comfort working on their feet in a fast-paced production setting.

Employer: Komatsu

Location: Lebanon, KY (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

This job builds and repairs large heavy equipment—assembling and disassembling big mechanical parts, installing hydraulic hoses, and doing welding on mining and industrial machines. You’ll need 2+ years mechanical/hydraulic and welding experience, be able to pass a mechanical test, and be willing to work any shift, overtime, and weekends.

Employer: Diageo

Location: Lebanon, KY

Type: Full-time (Regular)

Salary: $96,188–$160,313 per year

This is a senior role leading environmental, health, and safety programs at a production/distillation site. You’ll handle compliance, audits, OSHA logs, training, and risk reduction across the plant. Ideal if you have 5+ years EHS experience in production/distillation and a Bachelor’s in EHS or related field (CSP preferred).

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.