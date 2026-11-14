Lebanon’s healthcare scene is busy right now, and pharmacists are in demand. If you’ve got hospital or acute care experience, there are a couple of solid options worth a look.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Vibra Travels Location: Lebanon, KY (travel role, local and non-local options)

(travel role, local and non-local options) Type: Full-time, Travel Inpatient Pharmacist

Salary: Not listed (they note a competitive hourly rate + tax-free stipend if eligible)

Travel inpatient hospital role for pharmacists with 2+ years of recent inpatient experience and a PharmD or BS in Pharmacy. You work with one recruiter, get no mid-contract pay cuts, possible license reimbursement, and referral bonuses up to $1,000.

Employer: Apex Home Health, Hospice & Home Care

Location: Lebanon, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hospital-based role coordinating pharmaceutical care in an acute care setting. You’ll verify medication orders, manage drug therapy protocols, oversee outpatient anticoagulation, and educate patients and staff while working closely with an interprofessional team.

If one of these fits your background, don’t wait—click through, skim the full details, and get your application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.