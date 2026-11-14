Lebanon, KY has some truly special dogs waiting at Marion County Animal Shelter for a second chance. Each one has their own story and is so ready to be someone’s beloved family member.

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Senior (male)

Senior (male) Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $159

Shelter: Marion County Animal Shelter

Phone: (270) 692-0464

Butch may be a senior, but he’s still full of life. He’s very active, loves to run and play, and seems to know basic commands. Staff describe him as a very sweet boy who deserves only good days from here on out.

If you’re looking for a loyal older companion who still enjoys fun and playtime, Butch could be your guy.

👉 Meet Butch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound mix

Hound mix Age: Senior (female)

Senior (female) Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Adoption fee: $159

Shelter: Marion County Animal Shelter

Phone: (270) 692-0464

Gertrude is described as “the sweetest old lady” at the shelter. She came in as a stray with no history, but has been talkative, playful, and very loving. Staff say she’s a bit of a fashionista who loves a cozy sweater and a comfy spot for her daily naps.

If you want a gentle, special senior to spoil, Gertrude might be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Gertrude and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix

Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young (female)

Young (female) Color: White with red/golden/orange/chestnut

White with red/golden/orange/chestnut Adoption fee: $159

Shelter: Marion County Animal Shelter

Phone: (270) 692-0464

Marlowe has a brave backstory. She was found as a stray in the middle of nowhere with only a bag of food and burn-like injuries on her body. Since arriving, she has healed almost perfectly, gained confidence, and shown everyone what a good girl she is. The staff adore her and want her to have a home where she never has another bad day.

If you’re ready to give a resilient, loving dog the safe home she deserves, take a look at Marlowe.

👉 Meet Marlowe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix

Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult (male)

Adult (male) Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut with white

Red/golden/orange/chestnut with white Adoption fee: $159

Shelter: Marion County Animal Shelter

Phone: (270) 692-0464

Skipp is full of fun and charm. He loves to play, has a big, happy personality, and is also gentle and well-mannered. Staff say the way he takes treats so softly will melt your heart. They believe he’d do wonderfully in a home with friends to play with.

If you want an active buddy who’s also a sweetheart, Skipp could be your new best friend.

👉 Meet Skipp and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix

Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Puppy (male)

Puppy (male) Color: Brindle with white

Brindle with white Adoption fee: $159

Shelter: Marion County Animal Shelter

Phone: (270) 692-0464

Kirby is a shy baby at first, but once he trusts you, he acts like you “hung the moon.” His rough start in life shows, but he’s learning and growing every day, and the shelter is so proud of his progress. He loves his people and enjoys cuddling with a favorite stuffed toy. Kirby needs someone patient who will give him time to blossom.

If you’re willing to go slow and let a sweet, sensitive pup come out of his shell, Kirby will reward you with so much love.

👉 Meet Kirby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Lebanon, KY, please consider visiting Marion County Animal Shelter or calling (270) 692-0464 to ask about these wonderful dogs. Sharing their profiles online can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.