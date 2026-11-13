Lebanon’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options in the hospital and local rehab facilities. If you’re in nursing, therapy, or pharmacy, there are several ways to plug in and grow your career here.

Employer: Broad River Rehab

Broad River Rehab Location: Lebanon, KY (Skilled Nursing Facilities)

(Skilled Nursing Facilities) Type: Full-time (30–40 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed ($2,000 sign-on bonus)

Full-time SLP role with a flexible 4–5 day schedule and a $2,000 sign-on bonus. Great fit if you enjoy working with SNF residents and want strong benefits like low-cost health insurance, generous PTO, 401(k), licensure reimbursement, and 100% company-paid CEUs.

Employer: Broad River Rehab

Broad River Rehab Location: Lebanon, KY (Skilled Nursing Facility)

(Skilled Nursing Facility) Type: Full-time (30–40 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed ($2,000 sign-on bonus)

PTA role in a SNF setting with a flexible 4–5 day work week and $2,000 sign-on bonus. New grads are welcome, and you’ll get solid perks like health insurance with HSA option, PTO with cash-out, licensure reimbursement, and a new grad mentorship program.

Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (at Spring View Hospital )

HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (at ) Location: Spring View Hospital, 320 N Loretto Rd, Lebanon, KY 40033

Type: Travel/Contract (8, 10, or 13 weeks, nights)

Pay: $58.50–$60.84/hour (min/max pay rate)

Travel ER RN contract with guaranteed hours at a community hospital, night shifts only. Comes with weekly direct deposit, 401(k) with match, free private housing or tax-free stipend, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Lifepoint Health® – Spring View Hospital

Location: Lebanon, KY

Type: Listed as Part-time , schedule shows Full-time weekend days (Fri–Sun, 7a–7p)

Listed as , schedule shows Salary: Not listed

Med-Surg RN role focused on direct patient care, education, and coordination across the care team. Spring View offers multiple levels of medical, dental, and vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition and loan assistance, and wellness programs.

Employer: Lifepoint Health® – Spring View Hospital

Location: Lebanon, KY

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Salary: Not listed

Hospital pharmacist role covering inpatient care and an outpatient anticoagulation clinic. You’ll manage drug therapy protocols, verify orders, educate staff and patients, and work across all age groups in an acute setting.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Lebanon, KY

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts

Estimated Pay: $1,777 per week (based on posted bill rate)

Night-shift ED travel RN contract with day-one medical, dental, vision, day-one 401(k), paid private housing options, travel reimbursement, and a dedicated recruiter. Good pick if you want both adventure and steady weekly pay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can flag you for similar roles in town.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.