🏭 Lebanon, KY Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Openings Hiring Now

Lebanon’s plants are busy and still hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these local manufacturing roles are worth a look.

Employer: Hendrickson

Hendrickson Location: Lebanon, KY

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Use pneumatic and hand tools to assemble products to company and customer specs. This role is active and physical (lifting up to 50 lbs), with a focus on quality, safety, and teamwork, plus a strong benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), pension, paid holidays, and more.

Employer: Toyoda Gosei Americas (TGKY)

Toyoda Gosei Americas (TGKY) Location: Lebanon, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support injection molding production by handling mold changes, robot change-overs, and basic repairs. Good fit if you have some factory time, can use basic tools, and don’t mind overtime when needed; forklift and molding experience are a plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.