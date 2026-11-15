Lebanon’s plants are busy and hiring, especially for skilled techs who can keep production lines running. If you like night shifts, tools, and problem‑solving, this one’s worth a look.

Employer: CyberCoders (hiring for MonoSol )

CyberCoders (hiring for ) Location: Lebanon, IN – On-site

Salary: $44.89/hour + attendance and profit‑sharing bonuses

+ attendance and profit‑sharing bonuses Type: Full-time, third shift (Sun–Thu 11:00 PM–7:00 AM or Mon–Fri 12:00 AM–8:00 AM)

You’ll troubleshoot and repair industrial electrical and control systems, read schematics, and keep production equipment running safely and smoothly. This role comes with solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, 401(k)) and is a good fit if you have an associate degree in industrial electronics or similar plus 2+ years of industrial maintenance experience.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—night‑shift tech roles like this tend to move fast once the right candidate shows up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.