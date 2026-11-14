Lebanon’s plants and warehouses are busy right now, and a few solid roles are open for people who like hands-on work. Here are several options, from entry-level packaging to a high-paying night-shift tech role.

Employer: Ken's Foods

Ken's Foods Location: Lebanon, IN

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 6:30 AM–3:00 PM)

Pay: Starts at $18.00/hour, paid weekly

Help package Ken’s salad dressings and Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce in a fast-paced line role. You’ll load cups, make cases, pack and palletize product, and keep the area clean; must be able to lift up to 50 lbs and work safely around loud, wet equipment.

Employer: Warker LLC

Location: Lebanon, IN

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Support animal health and livestock products in a climate-controlled warehouse. You’ll pick, pack, ship, do cycle counts, and keep the space clean; role is physical (lifting up to 50 lbs, lots of standing and walking) and suits someone reliable who likes steady, routine work.

Employer: CyberCoders recruiting for MonoSol

Location: Lebanon, IN (on-site)

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Shift Options: Sun–Thu 11:00 PM–7:00 AM or Mon–Fri 12:00 AM–8:00 AM

or Pay: $44.89/hour

High-skill maintenance role keeping industrial electrical and control systems running. Requires an associate degree or apprenticeship plus at least 2 years’ industrial experience; offers strong pay, bonuses, and full benefits while you troubleshoot, repair, and calibrate advanced equipment.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, check the details, and get your application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.