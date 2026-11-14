undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🍽️ Lebanon, IN Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Lebanon’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with schools, hotels, and local nightlife all looking for help. If you like working with people and staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.
Substitute Kitchen Staff
- Employer: Lebanon Community School Corporation
- Location: Lebanon, IN (school cafeterias)
- Type: Part-time, substitute
- Salary: Not listed
Help prepare, cook, and serve meals to students between 7am–3pm (hours vary by school). No experience needed and training is provided, so this is a good fit if you want flexible, on-your-feet work during school hours.
Housekeeping / Laundry Attendant
- Employer: The Ghoman Group – Fairfield Inn & Suites Lebanon
- Location: 410 Gateway Avenue, Lebanon, IN 46052
- Type: Full-time / Part-time
- Pay: $15.00–$16.00 per hour, depending on experience
Keep hotel linens clean and organized while working with a steady housekeeping team. This role is great if you like routine, staying active, and want a clear hourly wage with immediate start.
Trivia Host
- Employer: Nerdy Talk Trivia
- Location: Lebanon, IN (local bar/restaurant venue)
- Type: Part-time, Contract
- Pay: $65.00 per day
Host live trivia nights on Thursday evenings, run the mic, and bring the energy for teams. Perfect side gig if you’re outgoing, love random facts, and want a fun, social job in the local bar/restaurant scene.
If something here fits your schedule and style, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon—local spots tend to fill roles quickly.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.