Lebanon’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with schools, hotels, and local nightlife all looking for help. If you like working with people and staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lebanon Community School Corporation

Lebanon Community School Corporation Location: Lebanon, IN (school cafeterias)

(school cafeterias) Type: Part-time, substitute

Salary: Not listed

Help prepare, cook, and serve meals to students between 7am–3pm (hours vary by school). No experience needed and training is provided, so this is a good fit if you want flexible, on-your-feet work during school hours.

Employer: The Ghoman Group – Fairfield Inn & Suites Lebanon

Location: 410 Gateway Avenue, Lebanon, IN 46052

Type: Full-time / Part-time

Pay: $15.00–$16.00 per hour, depending on experience

Keep hotel linens clean and organized while working with a steady housekeeping team. This role is great if you like routine, staying active, and want a clear hourly wage with immediate start.

Employer: Nerdy Talk Trivia

Location: Lebanon, IN (local bar/restaurant venue)

(local bar/restaurant venue) Type: Part-time, Contract

Pay: $65.00 per day

Host live trivia nights on Thursday evenings, run the mic, and bring the energy for teams. Perfect side gig if you’re outgoing, love random facts, and want a fun, social job in the local bar/restaurant scene.

If something here fits your schedule and style, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon—local spots tend to fill roles quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.