Lebanon schools are hiring, and there’s a nice mix of classroom and coaching roles. If you like working with students, there’s likely a fit for you here.

Employer: Lebanon Community School Corporation

Lebanon Community School Corporation Location: Lebanon High School, Lebanon, IN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Support high school students with additional learning needs in the classroom and around the building. This role is hands-on (including mobility and personal care support), great for someone patient, caring, and ready to be part of a strong special education team.

Employer: Lebanon Community School Corporation

Lebanon Community School Corporation Location: Lebanon, IN

Type: Temporary

Grade Level: K–5

Teaching Certificate Required: Special Education – Mild and/or Intense Intervention

Special Education – Mild and/or Intense Intervention Salary: Not listed

Teach students in both self-contained and inclusion settings as Teacher of Record and Teacher of Service. Good fit if you’re licensed in special education, comfortable with behavior support, and able to manage IEP data and specially designed instruction.

Employer: Lebanon Community School Corporation

Lebanon Community School Corporation Location: Lebanon High School, Lebanon, IN

Type: Not listed (coaching stipend role)

Not listed (coaching stipend role) Salary: Not listed

Lead the girls golf program at Lebanon High School, from daily practice to long-term player development. Ideal for someone who knows the game, understands IHSAA/NFHS/PGA rules, and wants to mentor student-athletes on and off the course.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail and contact info so you can ask questions.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.