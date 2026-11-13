Lebanon’s safety and security scene is busy right now, with new facilities growing and big employers hiring. If you’ve got experience in security or safety, there are some solid options here.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Lebanon, IN

Type: Part-time (third shift, Sat–Sun 11:00 PM – 7:00 AM )

(third shift, Sat–Sun ) Pay: $18.78/hour

Flexible weekend overnights with steady “anchor” shifts and the option to pick up extra hours. You’ll handle screening at a logistics site, patrols, ID checks, and incident response, with access to training, benefits, and a path toward full-time.

Employer: Eli Lilly and Company

Location: Lebanon, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $60,000 – $143,000 (plus bonus eligibility and full benefits)

Lead security for a brand-new, high-value R&D and manufacturing campus, building the program from the ground up. Ideal for someone with a law enforcement background and leadership experience who wants to manage contract security, risk, investigations, and emergency response at a global company.

Employer: Turner Construction Company

Location: Listed as Lebanon, IN (projects based out of Indianapolis division)

Listed as (projects based out of Indianapolis division) Type: Full-time, salaried exempt

Construction safety role focused on training crews, enforcing EH&S rules, and reducing incidents on active job sites. Good fit if you have OSHA 30, some construction safety experience, and want to be out on sites coaching teams and running safety audits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.