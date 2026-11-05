🚌 Lebanon, IN Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Openings

Lebanon’s trucking and delivery scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like nights, long shifts, or local routes. Here are a few strong picks hiring in and around Lebanon, Indiana.

Employer: QuickDelivery Services LLC (for GOFO Inc )

QuickDelivery Services LLC (for ) Location: Lebanon, IN

Pay: $32.00 – $34.00 per hour

Type: Full-time, night shift (9pm–7am)

Drive a 53 ft tractor–trailer on OTR and local routes, handling refrigerated or hazmat loads while staying on top of safety and DOT rules. Great fit if you have a Class A CDL, like steady night hours, and want consistent work with a fuel card benefit.

Employer: GXO Logistics, Inc.

Location: Lebanon, IN

Pay: Starting at $27.25/hr + $2.00 shift premium , overtime after 40 hrs

, overtime after 40 hrs Type: Full-time, Sat–Mon, 5:00am–5:00pm, home daily

Run a day cab moving different trailer types around the site and on public roads, with a focus on safety and clean equipment. Comes with benefits on day one, a $2,000 sign-on bonus, PTO, and regular raises if you have at least 6 months Class A CDL experience.

Employer: Mighty Little Hands Academy

Location: Lebanon, IN

Pay: $20.00 – $24.00 per hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Type: Full-time

Mix of driving and warehouse work: loading/unloading trucks (forklift/heavy equipment), handling deliveries, and working with the team to keep things moving. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid training; you’ll need a valid driver’s license and a 2-For-Hire license.

If one of these fits your schedule and license, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re at the top of the list.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.