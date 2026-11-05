🚧 Lebanon, IN Construction Jobs With Multiple Openings

Lebanon’s building boom is still going strong, and skilled trades are in demand. Here are a few solid local options if you like hands-on work and long-term projects.

Employer: GrayWolf

GrayWolf Location: Lebanon, IN (Eli Lilly project)

(Eli Lilly project) Type: Full-time

Pay: $55.00/hr + $150.00 (project rate as listed)

Lead pipe crews on a long-term industrial project with a 13 days on / 1 day off schedule. This role is ideal if you have 6+ years in the trade and at least 1 year as a foreman, and want steady overtime potential on a big-name site.

Employer: GrayWolf

GrayWolf Location: Lebanon, IN (Eli Lilly project)

(Eli Lilly project) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Entry-level support role on a major construction project, helping journeyman craft workers with tools, rigging, and site cleanup. Good fit if you have 6+ months construction experience, want long shifts, and are ready to learn on a busy industrial jobsite.

Employer: Mighty Little Hands Academy

Location: Lebanon, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00–$30.00 per hour

Shop-based role keeping all work centers running smoothly while doing welding and metal fabrication. Comes with 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, and a referral program, and works well for someone with 3+ years welding and 2+ years fabrication experience.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local shops and contractors often grow fast and add roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.