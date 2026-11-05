🏭 Lebanon, IN Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Lebanon’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, from hands-on shop floor roles to a high-paying supervisor job at Lilly’s new site. Here are a few solid options if you like building real products and keeping lines running.

Employer: Perfection Products, Inc.

Perfection Products, Inc. Location: Lebanon, IN (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Full-time (40 hours/week) Pay: $18.00 – $22.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, life insurance, paid time off

You’ll set up and run CNC and other machines, read blueprints, and check parts with precision tools to keep quality on point. Good fit if you like hands-on work, problem solving, and want to grow your skills with different types of equipment.

Employer: Mighty Little Hands Academy

Mighty Little Hands Academy Location: Lebanon, IN (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $23.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off

Run a press brake to bend and shape sheet metal, inspect finished parts, and keep the work area clean and safe. Great for someone with at least a year of press brake and manufacturing experience who likes steady, physical work and detailed builds.

Employer: Eli Lilly

Location: Lebanon, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $36.77 – $61.35 per hour (anticipated range)

Benefits: Comprehensive package including bonus eligibility, 401(k), pension, medical, dental, vision, paid time off, and well-being programs

Lead day-to-day operations for API and drug substance manufacturing in a highly regulated environment. You’ll oversee safety and quality walkthroughs, handle deviations, troubleshoot complex issues, and drive process improvements—ideal for someone with strong manufacturing leadership and problem-solving skills.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on shifts, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.