🏗️ Lebanon, IN engineering jobs with multiple onsite roles

Lebanon’s big build-out is still going strong, and engineering talent is in demand. If you like being on active sites and seeing projects come to life, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: i-Pharm GxP

i-Pharm GxP Location: Lebanon, IN (fully onsite)

Type: Contract – initial 12 months, possible extension

Pay: Competitive W2 hourly rate + monthly expense allowance (exact amount not listed)

(exact amount not listed) Why it’s interesting: Field-heavy role on a major pharmaceutical manufacturing project, leading utility system commissioning and qualification. Good fit if you have 3–5 years CQ/utility experience, can read P&IDs, and don’t mind 10–12-hour days on a large construction site.

Employer: i-Pharm GxP

i-Pharm GxP Location: Lebanon, IN (fully onsite)

Type: Contract – initial 12 months, possible extension

Pay: Competitive W2 hourly rate + monthly expense allowance (exact amount not listed)

(exact amount not listed) Why it’s interesting: Great for early-career mechanical engineers (about 1–2 years’ experience) who want hands-on work with mechanical and utility systems on a large pharma build. You’ll help with commissioning scripts, walkdowns, flushing, pressure tests, and system startups.

Employer: Process Alliance

Location: Lebanon, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Full-time role supporting commissioning, qualification, equipment startup, and troubleshooting in a manufacturing setting. Looking for a BS in Chemical/Mechanical/Biochemical Engineering (or similar) and 2+ years in manufacturing, CQV, or validation. You’ll work cross-functionally and help move systems from install to operations.

Employer: LW Survey Company

Location: Lebanon, IN (onsite, long-term project)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$30/hour + overtime opportunities + daily per diem

Why it’s interesting: Field survey role on a long-term industrial construction project using Trimble gear (Total Stations, GPS, etc.). They’ll train onsite; ideal if you have 3–5 years surveying, can handle outdoor work in all weather, and like being out on active sites.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.