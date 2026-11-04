🏥 Lebanon, IN Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Lebanon’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’ve got a caring streak and some clinical skills, there are a few solid options right now.

Employer: BrightStar Care

BrightStar Care Location: Lebanon, IN (home care & facility shifts)

(home care & facility shifts) Type: Full-time (PRN options available)

(PRN options available) Salary: Not listed

Flexible home care role where you can pick shifts and work at your own pace, with weekly pay, daily pay option, and health insurance. Great fit if you have a current CNA or HHA license, at least 1 year of experience, and want an employer that offers promotion from within.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: Lebanon, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive package (exact amount not listed)

Hands-on dialysis role with paid training, health insurance, 401(k) match, PTO, and flexible schedules. Good option if you have a high school diploma, want to grow in nephrology, and like direct patient care in a clinic setting.

Employer: Amergis Healthcare Staffing

Location: Lebanon, IN (LTC/Assisted Living facilities)

(LTC/Assisted Living facilities) Type: Contract, Part-time

Pay: $35/hour

Staffing agency role for an LPN in long-term care, with weekly pay, health, dental, vision, life insurance, and a 401(k). Ideal if you want flexible contract work, have an active LPN license, BLS, and at least a year of nursing experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs in Lebanon tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.