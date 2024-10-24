The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced a hiring event for job seekers to learn about winter temporary and permanent CDL operator positions the department offers in Lebanon County.

The event will be held from 8 a.m to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Lebanon County Maintenance Office on 1445 Cumberland Street. Officials said that starting pay is $22.49 per hour.

On-the-spot applications, interviews, and driving skills testing will take place during the event. Officials said applicants need to bring their current CDL license and medical examiners card.

"Staff will be available to discuss current and future openings within the commonwealth for CDL operators, who must have a valid Pennsylvania (PA) CDL Class A or B with air brake restriction removed and tanker endorsement," PennDOT officials said in a release Tuesday. "This position also requires a current medical examiner certificate."

Applicants are encouraged to create an account with employment.pa.gov prior to the event. Laptops and staff will be available to help interested participants navigate the electronic application system.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on X at @DAMattToth .

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: PennDOT hosting hiring event for winter temp and permanent CDL operators in Lebanon County