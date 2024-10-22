Open in App
    Northwest Elementary recognized by USDA as a trailblazer for lunch, breakfast programs

    By Matthew Toth, Lebanon Daily News,

    1 days ago

    The United States Department of Agriculture visited a Lebanon School District elementary to observe and recognize the work district employees have done to innovate breakfast and lunch programs for students.

    The Northwest Elementary School received a special visit on Oct. 17 by the USDA’s Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services Deputy Under Secretary Cindy Long, who toured the kitchen facilities and interacted with kids during lunch. The visit coincided with the district’s celebration of National School Lunch Week and National Farm to School Month.

    Northwest Elementary staff are trailblazers in making school meals "more delicious and more nutritious," according to Long.

    "It's just so important to bring in fresh local food," she said. "It's great for the kids, but it's also great for the community. It builds the economic base for these producers and it strengthens the supply chain by helping smaller producers become a little bigger and stronger. A strong supply chain is good for all of us."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31X9yh_0wGnxuRt00

    The Lebanon School District serves more than 5,000 students daily, with 80% of those students participating in the lunch programing. Krista Edinger, the district's senior director of food and nutrition, said at the elementary school level nearly 50% of students are participating in the breakfast programs, and at the secondary level it's near 25% of students.

    "Beginning the day with that hot, homestyle breakfast and then breaking at lunch with robust offerings, we really strive to inspire healthy meal choices," she said.

    The Lebanon School District’s food service provider, The Nutrition Group, has recently received commendations from the Pennsylvania Department of Education for efforts in providing delicious and healthy foods to students. In 2024, Lebanon High School became one of 37 schools to complete the Governor’s School Breakfast Challenge.

    The food service program has been recognized as a Healthy Meals Incentive Innovation Award winner by Action for Healthy Kids, and recipient of a Farm-to-School Institute grant. Edinger said some of those grants will be used towards building a raised bed greenhouse at Northwest Elementary.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QfCHe_0wGnxuRt00

    Recently Northwest Elementary won the Action for Healthy Kids Breakfast Trailblazer Award for work in providing nutritious breakfast with limited added sugars and engaging with students about breakfast menus. Rob Bisceglie, the organization's executive officer and president, said school officials in their application indicated some of their initiatives were "baby steps."

    "Well, baby steps come from big ideas and a big vision," he said.

    On Oct. 17, Long observed Northwest students taste-testing kiwi berries hosted by the district's Fresh Fruit & Vegetable grant partners and interacting with "Map-adillas" using edible markers. Long said that if you look at a current school lunch plate, it's full of fruits and vegetables, food is whole grain rich and the dairy is lower fat.

    "They are really appealing and kids are eating these meals," she said. "I go to schools all the time and I frequently see kids gathered around the salad bar, piling on what their favorite thing is. So they are not the school meals that you might remember as a kid, for sure."

    Families want their kids to get the health benefits and exposure of a wider variety of fresh foods, Long said. In order to provide those kind of meals, you "got to have the basics."

    "There are lots of schools around the country that don't even have kitchens anymore," she said. "I think most of us would agree that we don't necessarily want to feed our kids two meals a day that are strictly things out of a box or a wrapper that are microwaved."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21NunG_0wGnxuRt00

    On Oct. 5, the USDA announced $500 million for schools nationwide to purchase local, unprocessed foods. Long said the department has also changed procurement rules so schools can buy local produce and has had a farm-to-school program for 15 years.

    "Thirty million kids eat a school lunch on an average day," Long said. "For the majority of kids, school lunches and breakfast are the biggest source of their food on a school day. So any thing we can do to make them better is critical."

    Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on X at @DAMattToth .

    This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Northwest Elementary recognized by USDA as a trailblazer for lunch, breakfast programs

